German athletic apparel manufacturer Puma announced on Tuesday that it would end its sponsorship deal with the Israeli national football team, a decision made before the start of the conflict in Gaza.

Following a strategy review carried out at the end of 2022, Puma said it would stop outfitting the Israeli team starting next year.

"While two newly signed national teams – including a new statement team – will be announced later this year and in 2024, the contracts of some federations, such as Serbia and Israel, will expire in 2024," a spokesperson said.

"These decisions were taken in 2022 in line with the regular timelines for the design and development of the team jerseys," the spokesperson said.

The deal with Israel, which was signed in 2018, prompted calls to boycott the sportswear brand.

Protesters holding placards, banners and flags, during the demonstration to boycott Puma, London, U.K., Sept. 18, 2023. (Getty Images Photo)

Campaigners accused Puma of endorsing illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank through its deal with the Israeli FA, which includes teams from occupied Palestine.

The outbreak in October of the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza has strengthened longstanding calls to boycott products that support Israel.

Israel's massacre was triggered following the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion on Israel, resulting in the deaths of about 1,200 people and taking around 240 hostages – 137 of whom remain in Gaza, Israeli officials say.

In response, Israel vowed to destroy Hamas and began intense indiscriminate bombardments and a ground offensive in Gaza killing at least 18,200 people, mostly women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.