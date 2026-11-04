Raphinha scored twice as Barcelona secured a convincing 3-0 Champions League victory over Aston Villa on Tuesday, ending the English side's perfect start to the competition.

Five-time European champions Barcelona took an early lead through Lamine Yamal before Raphinha extended their advantage with two goals after the break.

The victory provided a timely response to Barcelona's previous European defeat against defending champions Paris Saint-Germain and kept their hopes of securing a top-eight finish in the league phase on track.

Unai Emery's Villa competed well for much of the first half but ultimately struggled to contain the hosts' attacking quality and clinical finishing.

The Champions League anthem was not played before the match as a mark of respect for Tenerife striker Jesus De Miguel, who died Tuesday morning following an on-field collision during a Spanish second-division match the previous day, sending shock waves through the football world.

"Yes, it was (a good win). I want to dedicate this win to the fans, but today I don't want to talk about football. I want to send a message to the family of Jesus. May he rest in peace," Raphinha told Movistar.

"This can happen to anyone. It's very tough ... You're going to play a game and the same thing can happen to you.

"From the club, I want to send a message of strength to the family."

Villa captain John McGinn had visited Camp Nou only once before, during a summer vacation when he was 8, and might have expected better weather than the downpour both teams endured.

The captain might also have expected a more focused start from his side, which handed Barcelona the lead in the seventh minute.

Barcelona pressed Villa high up the pitch, and Joao Gomes played a poor pass straight to Yamal inside his own penalty area. The 19-year-old winger gratefully accepted the gift and calmly slotted the ball past Villa goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

"Tonight was a huge learning curve for us, and I am sure it will stand us in good stead for the future," McGinn told TNT Sports.

"Barcelona made the right decisions at the right times and scored really good goals."

Yamal's goal was his 14th in the competition, surpassing Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe's previous record of 13 Champions League goals as a teenager.

Emery, who endured one of the worst nights of his career at Barcelona while managing Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, when his team suffered a 6-1 defeat, may have feared the worst.

However, Villa responded strongly, with Matty Cash seeing a powerful drive deflected narrowly wide before Joao Cancelo blocked Gomes' effort.

End-to-end

Suzuki saved an effort from Anthony Gordon as Villa continued to struggle to play out from the back under Barcelona's relentless pressing.

Garcia was called into action again to deny Johan Manzambi as the match swung from end to end.

Barcelona extended their lead early in the second half when Fermin Lopez fed Raphinha, who displayed quick footwork before finding the bottom corner.

Cancelo then set up Barcelona's third with a superb cross using the outside of his boot. Raphinha, who has made the No. 9 position his own this season, finished from close range for his 19th goal in all competitions.

Yamal sent a shot skidding wide as Barcelona pushed for a fourth. It never came, but the Catalan club secured its first Champions League clean sheet in 19 matches.

Flick was pleased with Barcelona's defensive performance.

"It was important that we defended together very compactly," the German coach said.

"The back line played at an amazing level. They defended everything."

Aston Villa remain provisionally third in the league phase standings.

Emery said the match provided a valuable lesson for his side against one of Europe's biggest clubs.

"We must be ruthless in the attacking third. We must be more demanding of ourselves, creating those chances to score," Emery told reporters.

"The 3-0 is maybe more (heavy) than we deserved, but we accept this defeat, taking a lot of information for our improvement."