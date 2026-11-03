Spanish second-division club CD Tenerife confirmed Tuesday that striker Jesus de Miguel has died at the age of 30, a day after suffering a cardiac arrest following a collision with an opposing goalkeeper during a league match against FC Andorra.

De Miguel collapsed after being struck in the chest by Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during the closing stages of Monday's match at Estadio Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez in Santa Cruz de Tenerife. The game was abandoned with the score tied 2-2.

Tenerife's Jesus de Miguel receives medical attention and gets stretchered off after a collision with FC Andorra's Jesus Owono during the La Liga 2 match at Estadio Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain, Nov. 2, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

The incident occurred seven minutes into stoppage time when Owono rushed out of his penalty area to intercept a long ball near the halfway line. As the two players challenged for possession, the goalkeeper's raised knee struck De Miguel in the chest, sending the Tenerife forward crashing to the ground.

Tenerife's Jesus de Miguel reacts after a collision with FC Andorra's Jesus Owono during the La Liga 2 match at Estadio Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain, Nov. 2, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

De Miguel remained motionless as players from both teams immediately called for medical assistance. Medical personnel rushed onto the pitch and treated the striker for more than five minutes before he was carried off and transported to Hospital Universitario Nuestra Senora de Candelaria by ambulance.

He suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest during the journey and was resuscitated by emergency personnel before being admitted to the hospital's intensive care unit.

Although the club initially reported that he was in a stable condition despite the seriousness of his injuries, his condition deteriorated overnight. Tenerife subsequently confirmed his death at 8:00 a.m. local time Tuesday, Nov. 3.

"Racked with pain, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe that this is true, from CD Tenerife we communicate the tragic passing of Jesus de Miguel Alameda," the club said in a statement.

Tenerife's Jesus de Miguel (R) in action with Andorra's Lautaro de Leon during the La Liga 2 match at Estadio Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain, Nov. 2, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

"There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can alleviate this feeling overflowing with sadness."

The club extended its condolences to De Miguel's family, friends, teammates and supporters, adding that his family had expressed gratitude for the messages of support while requesting privacy and respect during their time of grief.

Monday's match was halted following the incident, with Owono shown a straight red card for the challenge. Players from both sides were visibly distressed, while several of De Miguel's Tenerife teammates broke down in tears as medical staff worked to save him.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) had earlier expressed its support for the striker and the Tenerife family, joining several Spanish clubs in sending messages of encouragement as news of his hospitalization emerged.

The tragedy has since prompted an outpouring of condolences across Spanish football, with attention turning to De Miguel's family and the teammates who witnessed the incident.

A career built through Spanish football's lower divisions

Born in Madrid on Sept. 21, 1996, De Miguel developed his career through Spain's lower divisions before establishing himself as a prolific forward and earning a place in professional football.

He began his senior career with Leganes B in 2015 and subsequently represented several clubs, including Internacional de Madrid, Fuenlabrada, Union Adarve, Navalcarnero and Unionistas de Salamanca.

His breakthrough came after joining CD Castellon in January 2023. He played an important role in the club's promotion campaign during the 2023-24 season, finishing as the leading scorer in his group with 16 goals.

His performances earned him a move to Tenerife in July 2025, where he signed a three-year contract and took on the No. 9 shirt.

The striker had continued his career with the Canary Islands club in the Spanish second tier before Monday's match ended in tragedy.

Owono, meanwhile, is a 25-year-old goalkeeper born in Bata, Equatorial Guinea, who represents both FC Andorra and the Equatorial Guinea national team. He previously developed through the youth systems of Real Sociedad and Alaves before making his senior breakthrough in Spanish football.

The abandoned fixture will be subject to a decision by competition authorities, but its result has been overshadowed by the death of De Miguel.