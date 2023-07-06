Real Madrid announced on Thursday it officially reached a deal to sign wunderkind Arda Güler from Turkish team Fenerbahçe, adding another young player to its midfield.

The 18-year-old Türkiye international arrives on a six-year contract. Madrid will officially introduce him on Friday.

"Real Madrid C.F. and Fenerbahce SK have agreed on the transfer of the player Arda Guler, who remains attached to our club for the next six seasons," Real Madrid said in a statement.

The talented youngster arrives on a transfer fee of 20 million euros ($21.7 million), with add-ons that could reach 30 million euros ($31.6 million), according to a statement by Fenerbahçe on the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP).

Also, if Güler moves from Real Madrid to another team, Fenerbahçe will receive a 20% share from the next sale.

"It's time to say goodbye to Fenerbahçe, where I had the best days of my life," Güler wrote on Instagram as he bid farewell to his former club.

Güler made a name for himself with the Fenerbahçe after transferring from Gençlerbirliği at a young age.

He rose from a ball boy at stadiums and learning football in the youth academy of professional football teams to a professional footballer.

Güler has played in 32 Turkish Süper Lig, five Turkish Cup, one UEFA Champions League, 11 UEFA Europa League, and two UEFA Europa Conference League games during his time with the Yellow Canaries.

He notched six goals and contributed seven assists in 35 appearances for Fenerbahçe, propelling them to a second-place finish in Süper Lig.

In the last match he played for the Istanbul club, he bagged the 2023 Turkish Cup, the first trophy of his career.

Güler has been a full international since November 2022. He made his debut at 17 in a friendly clash against the Czechia. He has now earned four caps for Türkiye, scoring once.

His goal against Wales in a European Championship qualifier on June 19, 2023, made him the youngest player in his country's history to score for the national side.

Madrid recently signed 20-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham and renewed the contracts of veterans Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

The Spanish club also has Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Aurélien Tchouameni and Dani Ceballos in the midfield. Ceballos also had his contract extended recently.

Madrid also recently extended the contract of defender Nacho Fernandez and boosted its attack with the loan of Spain striker Joselu from Espanyol.

Not returning next season are forwards Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard and Mariano Díaz.