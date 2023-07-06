Turkish sensation Arda Güler bid farewell to Istanbul Thursday, embarking on a journey that will see him unveiled as the newest addition to the Real Madrid squad on Friday.

Spanish football powerhouse wasted no time in finalizing the deal, successfully securing the services of the 18-year-old prodigy, whose exceptional talent has been the subject of widespread admiration.

While sources closely associated with Real Madrid remained anonymous to protect privacy, they confirmed to Anadolu that Güler, a gifted attacking midfielder from Fenerbahçe, was scheduled to make his way to Madrid on a luxurious private jet from Istanbul, where he would subsequently undergo a thorough medical examination before officially signing his contract with Los Blancos.

In a move that has left football enthusiasts on the edge of their seats, Real Madrid are poised to make a formal announcement regarding their latest signing during Thursday evening.

The anticipation surrounding Güler's arrival at the club is palpable, with fans eagerly awaiting the chance to witness his extraordinary skills on display at the grand stage of the Santiago Bernabeu.

The momentous occasion to introduce Arda Güler to the media has been set for Friday, at the iconic Real Madrid City training ground in Valdebebas.

On Thursday evening the young talent will take center stage alongside Real Madrid chair, Florentino Perez.

According to reports, Real Madrid have secured Güler's services for an impressive five-year tenure.

With the club's rich history of nurturing young talent and turning them into global superstars, Güler finds himself in an ideal environment to develop and flourish on the grandest stages of European football.

Last season, the precocious Güler showcased his immense potential, captivating fans with his mesmerizing skills and unerring eye for goal.

Displaying remarkable consistency, he notched an impressive six goals and contributed seven assists in 35 appearances for Fenerbahçe, propelling them to a second-place finish in the fiercely competitive Turkish Super Lig.

Güler's rise to prominence has been nothing short of meteoric, having been promoted to the senior team in 2021.

His invaluable contributions played a pivotal role in Fenerbahçe's triumph in the Turkish Cup just last month.