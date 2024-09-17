Real Madrid's rising star, 18-year-old Endrick Felipe Moreira de Sousa, has surprised fans by tying the knot with his 21-year-old girlfriend, Gabriely Miranda, a model and influencer.

The Brazilian forward, who joined Real Madrid amid a whirlwind year, has now made headlines for his unexpected marriage.

Just months after details of his unusual relationship contract emerged, Endrick and Gabriely announced their union through a joint Instagram post, showcasing their wedding attire in a series of photos.

Endrick, who made a splash on the international stage as the youngest scorer in a 1-0 victory against England at Wembley, has made news once again with his marriage.

The couple’s nuptials come less than a year after they met, marking another chapter in their unconventional relationship.

Their unique relationship contract, previously revealed, included peculiar terms such as prohibiting the use of certain words, enforcing significant behavior changes and mandating frequent declarations of love.

Additionally, Endrick was restricted from commenting on other women’s Instagram photos.