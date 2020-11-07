Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro and forward Eden Hazard have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their La Liga clash at Valencia, the Spanish champion said Saturday.

"Our players Casemiro and Hazard have given positive results in the COVID-19 tests carried out on Friday morning," Real said in a statement.

The club said that all other first-team players and coaching staff, as well as the club employees who work directly with them, had returned negative tests.

Real defender Eder Militao tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and was forced to miss Tuesday's 3-2 victory against Inter Milan in the Champions League.

Real, who are a point and place behind La Liga leader Real Sociedad with a game in hand, faces 13th-place Valencia on Sunday.

Spain is facing a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic as both new cases and fatalities sharply increased in recent weeks.

The Health Ministry reported 347 more deaths from COVID-19 and another 22,516 new infections Friday, as many Spanish nursing homes reported new outbreaks.