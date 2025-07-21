With Türkiye’s women punching above their weight on the global stage, Turkish Boxing Federation President Suat Hekimoğlu says it’s time the men delivered too – and he’s betting on a generational rebuild to make it happen.

Just seven months into the job, Hekimoğlu has already overseen 10 major national events and ramped up grassroots development, especially in the under-22 and under-10 categories. But his true mission lies beyond the local rings: bringing Türkiye its first Olympic men’s boxing medal since Yakup Kılıç’s bronze in 2008.

“That still hurts,” Hekimoğlu told Anadolu Agency (AA) in an exclusive interview. “We can’t ignore what the women have achieved – they’re among the best two teams in the world. But from the moment I took this role, I’ve asked myself: how can we replicate that success with the men?”

Long climb back

Hekimoğlu is placing his hopes in the upcoming World Boxing Championships in Liverpool this September – the debut edition organized by World Boxing, now recognized by the International Olympic Committee.

“Our athletes have been sparring with the best across joint international camps,” he said. “We’re aiming for the top – in both men’s and women’s divisions. I believe at least three or four of our male boxers can bring home medals.”

He acknowledged the lack of recent success but pointed to a structural overhaul, including updated weight classes and intensified camp schedules. “Our young talents need exposure – more bouts, more tournaments, more grind,” he added.

World Boxing eyes Türkiye

Meanwhile, World Boxing itself wants in on Türkiye’s momentum.

Hekimoğlu revealed that World Boxing President Boris van der Vorst is backing Türkiye to host a major Olympic-qualifying tournament in 2026.

“I told him, ‘Mr. President, we want one big international tournament here – one that awards Olympic points.’ He immediately said, ‘Of course.’”

With ministry support expected, Hekimoğlu says Türkiye is ready to deliver on the world stage. “I never fought in the ring, but I know boxing. And more importantly, I know what our youth need to succeed.”

A first for Turkish girls

One of Hekimoğlu’s proudest achievements has come at the grassroots level – launching Türkiye’s first national girls' championship for boxers as young as 10.

Held in Tokat, the event welcomed 500 athletes and 500 family members to the stands. “It was unprecedented,” he said. “We watched girls who may one day bring Türkiye Olympic gold.”

He’s also revived the boys’ “alt minikler” (sub-minis) category, dormant since the pandemic. “These kids are our future. And if that means keeping their parents close during training camps, we’ll make that happen too.”