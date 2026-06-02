Spain midfielder Rodri said he is fully focused on the World Cup and will not discuss his future at Manchester City until after the tournament.

The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner is in the final year of his contract with the Premier League champions and has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

“Well, I’m trying not to make too much of it, but it is part of my job, especially when a player has been nearing the end of his contract for some time. It’s only natural that names come up,” the 29-year-old told reporters Monday.

“But anyway, I’m very calm. I know exactly where I stand. And yes, probably if there hadn’t been a World Cup, I might be in a different situation now, but with a World Cup on the horizon, my responsibility is to stay focused.

“We’re here to talk about the World Cup, and everything that concerns my future, I’ll wait until after the World Cup.”

European champions Spain will face Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in Group H at the June 11-July 19 tournament in North America.

Rodri said he had urged his Spain teammates to follow tennis great Rafael Nadal’s example after watching a documentary about the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

“What I told them is that we need to try to play without the ball like a small team, with that mindset of not thinking you’re the best,” he added.

“I was just watching a documentary on Nadal, and he was always talking about that, always one more ball, one more effort. And that’s what the great champions do, and above all, bringing out all the talent this team has, which is very big.”