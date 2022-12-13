The German media outlet, 90min, recently unveiled their exclusive list of the world's top right backs, featuring some unexpected and eye-catching names – and one of Türkiye's most iconic footballers was unsurprisingly present among the luminary names.

Paris Saint-Germain's Moroccan star Achraf Hakimi, who is truly making his mark at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, firmly commands the coveted top spot in the world's list's best right backs in the competition.

His skillful displays have left spectators in awe, solidifying his place as one of the most highly regarded players in the world.

The lightning-quick and skillful 24-year-old star player, who astounded the world by helping the Moroccan National Team reach the semifinals of the World Cup, is dazzling spectators with his remarkable performance this season.

The highly sought-after Hakimi, valued at an impressive 65 million euros ($68.53 million), has been a consistent force in the PSG's defending and attacking areas this season, netting five times and providing five assists in 31 games.

The illustrious Liverpool English star Trent Alexander-Arnold who has not been "walking alone" this season occupies the esteemed second position, cementing himself as one of England's most talented stars.

The talented star player, worth a staggering 70 million euros, managed to notch up a single goal in 14 matches during the Premier League season, making him one of the most enviable players in the world.

It's a real pity that he only represented his nation at the Qatar World Cup once.

Kyle Walker is another renowned English star who has been making waves in the football world.

The dependable full back has been a great asset to Manchester City since joining the club and was instrumental in their Premier League title win in 2018 and their recent Champions League run.

Additionally, Walker has also been a mainstay in the England National Team, recently facing off against the French superstar Kylian Mbappe in the ongoing Qatar World Cup.

The list would be incomplete without a nod to Türkiye's own, the talented Mehmet Zeki Çelik, who proudly dons the maroon colors of Italian Serie A side, Roma.

Twenty-five-year-old Çelik, boasting a market value of 15 million euros and having competed in 16 matches this season, assisting once, achieved an impressive 17th-place finish.

Leo Dubois, who dons Galatasaray's yellow and red, is at the tail end of the 25-player list.

The experienced 28-year-old French player has played in eight matches throughout the Süper Lig and Turkish Cup notching up an impressive two assists in the process.