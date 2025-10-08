Al-Nassr's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, whose name has become synonymous with football greatness, has reached a milestone no player in history has achieved: billionaire status.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Ronaldo’s net worth now stands at $1.4 billion, a testament not only to his unrivaled exploits on the pitch but also to his business acumen and global brand power.

Ronaldo’s record-breaking wealth was propelled by a lucrative June 2025 contract extension with Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr, keeping him in Riyadh until at least 2027.

The deal, reportedly exceeding $400 million, includes a staggering annual salary of around $200 million and a 15% equity stake in the club – a rare feature in football contracts.

Since joining Al-Nassr in January 2023, Ronaldo has continued to redefine scoring benchmarks, netting 54 goals in his first full season and already tallying 12 in the current league campaign.

Beyond salaries, Ronaldo’s financial empire thrives on endorsements and ventures.

His lifetime Nike deal, signed in 2016 and valued at over $1 billion, alongside partnerships with Herbalife, Clear and Binance, generates hundreds of millions annually.

The CR7 brand spans hotels, fashion, fragrances, fitness apps, media projects and even aviation investments, establishing Ronaldo well ahead of peers like Lionel Messi, whose net worth hovers around $650 million.

Forbes estimates his 2024-25 pre-tax earnings at more than $260 million.

Ronaldo’s on-field resume is equally unparalleled.

From his debut at Sporting CP in 2002 to stints at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, he has amassed over 900 career goals, five Champions League titles, seven domestic league championships and five Ballon d’Or awards.

Returning to Manchester United briefly in 2021 before joining Al-Nassr, Ronaldo continues to make history at 40 years old, showing no signs of slowing.

Off the pitch, Ronaldo was recently honored with the Globe Prestige Award by the Portuguese Football Federation for 22 years of national team service.

Reflecting on his career, he admitted to feeling “nervous” and even leaned on AI to craft his acceptance speech. “This isn’t an award given at the end of a career. I see it as recognition for years of effort, sacrifice and ambition. Racing against the young ones excites me; that’s the passion that still burns,” he said.

Looking forward, Ronaldo remains focused on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, dismissing retirement rumors and emphasizing a step-by-step approach.

Portugal’s upcoming qualifiers against Croatia and Poland will test their European campaign early, with Ronaldo positioned as the team’s linchpin.

“People, especially my family, say, ‘It’s time to stop. You’ve done it all.’ But I don’t think so. I still feel I’m doing good things, helping my club and national team – why not keep going?” he said.