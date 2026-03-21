Cristiano Ronaldo, sidelined with a hamstring injury, was omitted from Portugal’s squad announced Friday for pre-World Cup friendlies against co-hosts Mexico and the United States later this month.

The 41-year-old has not played for Saudi club Al-Nassr since late February, but coach Roberto Martinez said Ronaldo’s pursuit of a record sixth World Cup appearance remains on track.

“It’s a minor injury,” Martinez said at a news conference, adding that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner could return “within one or two weeks.”

“Everything Cristiano has done physically this season shows he is in excellent form and has no physical problems. At the World Cup, the center-forward position will be for Cristiano Ronaldo and Goncalo Ramos. We are looking for a third striker with a different profile.”

Portugal will face Mexico on Saturday, March 28, in Mexico City, and the United States three days later in Atlanta.

“This is the last chance to experiment because it’s the final training camp before the World Cup squad is named,” Martinez said.

The World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada from June 11 to July 19, places Portugal in Group K with Colombia and Uzbekistan.

The fourth team in the group will come from a playoff that could feature New Caledonia, Jamaica, or the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Portugal squad

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (FC Porto), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton Wanderers/England), Rui Silva (Sporting)

Defenders: Matheus Nunes (Manchester City/England), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United/England), Joao Cancelo (Barcelona/Spain), Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain/France), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting), Renato Veiga (Villarreal/Spain), Antonio Silva (Benfica), Tomas Araujo (Benfica)

Midfielders: Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal/Saudi Arabia), Samu Costa (Mallorca/Spain), Mateus Fernandes (West Ham/England), Joao Neves (Paris Saint-Germain/France), Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain/France), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United/England), Rodrigo Mora (FC Porto)

Forwards: Ricardo Horta (Braga), Pedro Goncalves (Sporting), Joao Felix (Al-Nassr/Saudi Arabia), Francisco Trincao (Sporting), Francisco Conceicao (Juventus/Italy), Rafael Leao (AC Milan/Italy), Pedro Neto (Chelsea/England), Goncalo Guedes (Real Sociedad/Spain), Goncalo Ramos (Paris Saint-Germain/France)