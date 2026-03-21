Questions are swirling as reports indicate Achraf Hakimi, Morocco captain and Paris Saint-Germain defender, has rejected the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title, taking an unusual stand for integrity in African football.

Hakimi, 27, widely regarded as one of the world’s top right-backs, reportedly rejected the awarded title, citing integrity over formal recognition.

On X, he posted the cryptic line, “Energy speaks, I don’t,” which many interpreted as a direct refusal of the trophy.

The decision follows a controversial CAF ruling that retroactively awarded Morocco the championship after Senegal temporarily walked off the field during the final.

Morocco entered the AFCON 2025 tournament as hosts and one of the continent’s strongest sides, featuring stars like Hakimi and Brahim Diaz.

The final, held on Jan. 18, 2026, at Rabat’s Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, initially saw a tense 0-0 deadlock.

In stoppage time, a VAR-reviewed penalty was awarded to Morocco after a challenge involving Diaz.

Senegal’s players, protesting the decision and a denied request to review the VAR footage, walked off the pitch for roughly 15 minutes.

Captain Sadio Mane eventually persuaded his teammates to return, and the game resumed.

Pape Gueye scored a curling left-footed goal in the 94th minute of extra time, securing a 1-0 victory for Senegal and their second AFCON title.

Nearly two months later, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation filed an appeal, arguing Senegal’s walk-off violated Article 84 of the AFCON regulations, which addresses abandonment and failure to complete a match.

On March 17, 2026, CAF’s Appeal Board ruled in Morocco’s favor, officially recording the final as a 3-0 forfeit win for Morocco and awarding them their second continental trophy since 1976.

CAF’s decision sparked immediate controversy, with critics across the continent calling it a dangerous precedent that undermines on-pitch results and the spirit of fair competition.

Senegal’s football federation confirmed plans to appeal the ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne.Observers note that while Morocco had strong performances throughout the tournament, Senegal’s resilience and tactical discipline made them deserving champions.

CAF’s ruling, however, prioritizes regulatory interpretation over match dynamics, leaving fans, analysts, and players divided.