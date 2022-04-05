The Football Union of Russia (FUR) dropped Tuesday its appeal against a ban from international football imposed by the sport's world governing body FIFA over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) confirmed Tuesday.

The ban was pushed forward by the Polish, Swedish and Czech Republic Football Associations when they declined to play Russia in international competitions.

FIFA and European governing body UEFA decided together that all Russian teams, whether national or club sides, would be suspended from participation in their competitions until further notice after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia was set to host Poland in a World Cup qualifying playoff on March 24 but FIFA had said Poland would be given a bye to the final of its path in the playoffs to play either Sweden or the Czech Republic.

In a bid to lift the suspension from World Cup qualifiers, the Russian football body took the decision to the CAS, which turned down the petition on March 18.

CAS said the procedure would be terminated shortly.

Russia, which calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation," has also filed appeals seeking annulment of its bans from international gymnastics, rugby, rowing, and skating, CAS added.