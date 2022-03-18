The Court of Arbitration for Sport turned down Friday the Russian Football Union (RFU) bid to lift a suspension of its national team from World Cup qualifying.

The RFU had wanted a decision from the ruling body FIFA frozen until a full decision from CAS on its appeal against a FIFA suspension in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The CAS said: "The challenged decision remains in force and all Russian teams and clubs continue to be suspended from participation in FIFA competitions."

Russia was originally due to host Poland in a playoff match on March 24, with the winner advancing into a deciding game for a place at the World Cup against Sweden or the Czech Republic on March 29.

FIFA declared Poland winners by walkover after Russia's suspension.

Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic said before the suspension they would not play against Russia.

The CAS had earlier in the week also rejected a Russian appeal to stay a suspension of its national teams and clubs by the European body UEFA, with Germany's RB Leipzig getting a walkover in the Europa League last 16 against Spartak Moscow.

Arbitration proceedings will now continue but a date for a hearing is yet to be set while the CAS said that written submissions are being exchanged by the involved parties.

Russian athletes and those from Belarus have been banned from competing in many sports after the invasion.