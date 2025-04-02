Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah could be edging toward an Anfield exit, with Saudi Pro League clubs reportedly confident the Egyptian star remains open to a move this summer.

Salah, 32, is in the final months of his contract, and despite his prolific form, Liverpool have yet to secure his long-term future.

The Telegraph reports that Saudi clubs, undeterred by Liverpool’s previous resistance, believe the forward remains interested in joining their project once his deal expires.

Unresolved contract dilemma

While Liverpool reportedly have an offer on the table for Salah, negotiations have stalled, keeping the door open for Saudi clubs to swoop in.

One senior source cited by The Telegraph insists Salah is still intrigued by the Saudi project, even as he prioritizes listening to Liverpool’s proposal.

Adding some more drama to the situation is the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, where Saudi club Al-Hilal are the lone representative from the league.

Reports suggest that Salah is unlikely to join them before the tournament, as the competition is viewed as a prime opportunity to showcase the league’s ambitions.

Liverpool previously rejected a staggering 150 million pound ($194 million) bid from Al-Ittihad in 2023, but Saudi teams remain undeterred in their pursuit of the most high-profile Muslim footballer in the world.

Al-Hilal, having parted ways with Neymar in January, are eager to add another global icon to their ranks.

Salah’s impact

Despite the uncertainty, Salah continues to deliver on the field, spearheading Liverpool’s charge for a second Premier League title.

With 27 goals and 17 assists in 29 league games this season, he remains the club’s talisman. But Liverpool’s off-pitch turbulence threatens to overshadow their success.

Salah isn’t the only high-profile Red whose future remains unresolved.

Club captain Virgil van Dijk and vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold are also out of contract this summer.

Reports indicate that Alexander-Arnold is in advanced talks to join Real Madrid as a free agent, while Van Dijk’s fate remains uncertain.

Should Liverpool lose both Salah and Alexander-Arnold for free in the same window, it would be a devastating blow.

Critics would question the club’s management for allowing such a scenario to unfold, especially when both players hold immense market value.

Defining summer

Even with Liverpool seemingly on course for domestic glory under Arne Slot, the summer looms as a period of reckoning.

The club’s inability to lock down its biggest stars could signal a seismic shift in Anfield’s hierarchy and long-term ambitions.