Turkish international midfielder Salih Özcan has completed his move to Beşiktaş, signing a 3+1-year contract with the Istanbul club after joining as a free agent following his departure from Borussia Dortmund.

Beşiktaş announced the transfer Saturday, adding another experienced international to its squad ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

"Welcome to Beşiktaş," the club said in a statement. "A 3+1-year contract has been signed with professional footballer Salih Özcan, who joined us as a free agent. We wish Salih Özcan every success in our famous jersey."

Speaking after a closed training session at Beşiktaş's preseason camp in Slovakia, the 28-year-old said he was delighted to begin a new chapter with one of Türkiye's biggest clubs.

"Beşiktaş is a big family. It is truly a huge club," Özcan said. "That's why I'm very happy. Everyone welcomed me so warmly, which made me even happier. Now I'm really looking forward to the season starting."

Salih Özcan poses for a photo after signing for Beşiktaş, Istanbul, Türkiye, July 9, 2026. (IHA Photo)

Born in Cologne, Germany, on Jan. 11, 1998, Özcan arrives with extensive Bundesliga experience after spells with Borussia Dortmund and 1. FC Köln. The defensive midfielder has become a regular for Türkiye's national team and is expected to strengthen Beşiktaş with his ball-winning ability, tactical discipline and experience at the highest level.

Kökçü helped convince Özcan

Özcan revealed that fellow Türkiye international Orkun Kökçü played an important role in persuading him to join Beşiktaş, both through their close friendship and their successful partnership with the national team.

"Playing with Orkun is something I really enjoy," Özcan said. "We think the game the same way. Because of his playing style, I feel comfortable in many situations on the pitch. Everyone saw that with the national team, whether it was against Spain or in the recent match against the United States. I think we'll be a very good combination."

He also acknowledged Kökçü's efforts behind the scenes during the transfer process.

"We talk outside football as well," Özcan said. "He regularly checked in on me, asking how things were going. I also have a great relationship with his father. They would call from time to time just to ask about my situation. So yes, Orkun definitely had an influence on my decision."

The pair are expected to form one of Beşiktaş's key midfield partnerships this season, with Özcan providing defensive cover while Kökçü focuses on creating and scoring opportunities.

Title ambitions

Despite only recently arriving, Özcan made clear that Beşiktaş's objective must be to compete for the Süper Lig championship.

"Beşiktaş is a massive club that deserves championships," he said. "Hopefully, we'll become champions this year."

Ready for Europe

Beşiktaş will quickly turn its attention to the UEFA Europa League second qualifying round, where it faces Danish club Midtjylland.

The first leg is scheduled for July 23 at Tüpraş Stadium before the return leg in Denmark on July 30, making the ongoing preseason camp an important part of the team's preparations.

Özcan praised the intensity of training and spoke highly of the club's coaching staff.

"My first impression of our coach has been very positive," he said. "He has incredible energy. He takes us onto the pitch, explains everything, and you almost feel like he'd like to train with us himself. The camp has been intense, but that's exactly what we need because it will make things easier once the competitive matches begin."

The midfielder is confident Beşiktaş will be ready for its first European test of the season.

"We've prepared well for the Europa League," he said. "The first match is at home, and I believe we'll win it."

Comfortable as a holding midfielder

Although capable of playing in multiple midfield roles, Özcan said he is at his best as a traditional No. 6.

"It depends on the match, but No. 6 is naturally my position," he said. "Let Orkun score the goals and play more freely. I'll do the cleaning up behind him."