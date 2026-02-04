Fenerbahçe President Sadettin Saran publicly thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan after the club completed the high-profile transfer of France international N’Golo Kante, a deal that unraveled and was put back together in dramatic fashion over the final hours of the January window.

Saran’s message, released shortly after the transfer became official on Feb. 4, underscored the political and diplomatic dimension behind one of Turkish football’s most complicated signings in recent years.

While Fenerbahçe celebrated landing a World Cup winner, the club president made clear the move would not have been finalized without high-level support from Erdoğan, who was coincidentally on a diplomatic visit to Saudi Arabia at the time of the announcement.

“Our club has successfully completed the transfer process of one of world football’s most important players, N’Golo Kante,” Saran said in a written statement. “I would like to express my gratitude, on behalf of myself and our club, to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for the significant support he provided in ensuring this process concluded positively, in a way that will benefit both Fenerbahçe and Turkish football.”

Kante, 34, agreed to join Fenerbahçe during the January 2026 transfer window after leaving Chelsea for Saudi side Al-Ittihad in 2023.

A 2018 FIFA World Cup winner and two-time Premier League champion, he remains one of the most respected defensive midfielders of his generation.

Yet the deal nearly collapsed at the final hurdle.

Contract termination issues, documentation discrepancies and system approvals between Al-Ittihad and FIFA left the transfer hanging by a thread late on Feb. 3. Fenerbahçe acknowledged the process had become increasingly uncertain, with reports suggesting the move was close to being abandoned altogether.

The breakthrough came overnight. Al-Ittihad agreed to terminate Kante’s contract, FIFA intervened to unblock procedural barriers, and legal arrangements were finalized in the early hours of Feb. 4.

Fenerbahçe formally registered the transfer with the Turkish Football Federation and signed Kante to a 2.5-year contract running through June 2028.

The club marked the announcement with a pointed message: “Some stories take time, but they are never left unfinished. Welcome to Fenerbahçe, N’Golo Kante.”

Beyond the footballing impact, Saran’s explicit thanks to Erdoğan fueled speculation about behind-the-scenes diplomacy, particularly amid Türkiye’s ongoing relations with Saudi Arabia.

Observers noted that Erdoğan’s regional engagements may have helped ease tensions with Al-Ittihad during the decisive phase of talks.

Saran also emphasized the role of supporters, calling the faith and patience of Fenerbahçe’s fan base the club’s “greatest source of motivation” throughout the ordeal.

“Throughout this process, the belief of the Fenerbahçe supporters in their club, their strong backing and the trust they showed in us were our greatest source of strength,” Saran said. “Now is the time to carry that strength onto the pitch, stand with our team and succeed together. We will believe together, fight together and achieve together.”