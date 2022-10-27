Veteran Turkish coach Şenol Güneş looks all set to take the helm at struggling Süper Lig giant Beşiktaş for a second term.

According to Turkish media reports Wednesday, the Black Eagles have reportedly reached an agreement with Güneş, shortly after the club parted ways with coach Valerien Ismael.

However, the club is yet to officially confirm or provide details about any possible deal.

Unconfirmed reports claimed that the 70-year-old manager would be offered a one-and-a-half-year contract, with options for extension.

This will be Güneş's second spell with Beşiktaş, the first being between 2015 and 2019 when he led the Istanbul-based club to two Süper Lig titles.

The Black and Whites picked up 117 wins, drew 46 and suffered 36 losses in the 199 matches under Güneş.