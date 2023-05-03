Şırnak Municipality Nuhspor women's football team has secured a place in the playoffs of the Women's TFF 1. Lig and is currently preparing for a match against Kayserispor on May 5 in Samsun.

Last season, the team defeated Gaziantep Gazikent in the 2nd League Group A playoff match, making their way to the 1st League with an impressive performance throughout the league's last 24 weeks.

During the mid-season transfer period, Nuhspor reinforced their squad with three Azerbaijani players.

They finished third in the group with 47 points after 14 wins and five draws in 24 league matches played.

With their successful results, they are positioned in a strong spot to compete in the championship race.

Mehmet Yarka, the Şırnak Municipality's mayor, expressed his hopes of crowning the city's reputation as a sports hub with the team's accomplishments.

Yarka stated that he trusts the team will win the play-off match, allowing them to advance to the Süper Lig.

This achievement would enable them to play with well-known teams such as Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş, which would be a significant success for the city.

Mehmet Emin Yurek, the club president, stated that the team has won two championships in the last three years and is aiming for another one this year.

He hopes that they will defeat their playoff rivals, Kayserispor, and eventually be crowned champions.

Yurek expressed his appreciation for the support of Şırnak Municipality and the governor, which helped the team achieve its current level of success.

The team's coach, Özge Inpınar, is concentrating on the Kayserispor square-off.

She holds a firm conviction that her team will outplay Kayserispor, who ranked sixth in the league, as well as their other opponents in the upcoming top round, semifinals and finals, ultimately propelling them to ascend to the Süper Lig.

Zeynep Orhan, the team's vice captain, expressed her confidence in the team's potential for a championship, stating that the city deserves it.

Nazlı Feride Aletirik, one of the players, stated that there has been a great interest in football in Şırnak in recent years, and they hope to present a trophy to the city.

She believes that the team has a high chance of championship in the playoffs and that they have broken the prejudices against the region with their successful results.