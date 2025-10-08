The 2026 FIFA World Cup was meant to symbolize unity – a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle uniting the United States, Canada, and Mexico for the first time in tournament history.

Expanded to 48 teams and 104 matches, the event promises unprecedented scale, stretching from Vancouver’s Pacific skyline to Mexico City’s historic heart.

Yet, with excitement comes outrage.

Fans across continents are accusing FIFA of turning the “beautiful game” into a luxury event, with soaring ticket prices, inflated travel costs, and a lack of affordable access casting doubt on football’s most inclusive promise.

The monthlong tournament, running from June 11 to July 19, 2026, across 16 cities, will be the largest and longest in World Cup history.

But for millions of supporters, its price tag has stolen the spotlight.

Record discontent

When FIFA opened the first phase of ticket sales in September 2025, the response was staggering.

More than 4.5 million fans from 216 countries entered the Visa Presale Draw, shattering all previous records.

Demand was so overwhelming that cheaper Category 4 tickets for high-profile matches disappeared within hours, leaving many stuck in digital queues that lasted most of the day.

FIFA will stage its Early Ticket Draw between Oct. 27-31, followed by limited purchasing beginning Dec. 5.

A general sale is set for early 2026, though dates remain unconfirmed.

FIFA insists that tickets must be bought only through its official website, warning of scams and touting its upcoming resale platform as a safeguard.

But with no cap on resale markups, many fear that secondary prices could spiral even further out of reach.

Price of entry

Ticket categories are now divided by seat quality, venue, and stage, governed by FIFA’s controversial dynamic pricing model that adjusts costs in real time based on demand.

That system, critics argue, favors the wealthy, especially for matches involving host nations.

In U.S. stadiums, group-stage tickets range from $60 to $105 for the cheapest Category 4 seats and climb to between $410 and $620 for the most premium Category 1 spots.

Fans in Canada and Mexico enjoy slightly lower prices, with Toronto and Mexico City starting around $60 to $75.

But host-nation games come with a shocking premium – the U.S. Men’s National Team opener at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles starts at $560 for the cheapest seat and soars to $2,735 for the best view.

The knockout rounds raise the bar even higher.

Round of 32 tickets range from $125 to $665, the Round of 16 from $170 to $890, and quarterfinals climb to as high as $1,690 in Los Angeles.

Semifinals in Dallas can hit $2,780, while the third-place match in Miami ranges from $165 to $1,000.

The July 19 final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey dwarfs them all, with Category 4 tickets at $2,030 and the most exclusive Category 1 seats selling for a staggering $6,370.

Some resale listings are already rumored to exceed $6,500.

Even hospitality packages, which include premium seating, dining, and perks, start at several thousand dollars per match and can surpass $20,000 for multi-game bundles that include the final.

Tenfold jump

For context, the 2022 Qatar World Cup final ranged from $206 to $1,607, while the 2018 Russia final topped out around $1,100.

Group-stage tickets in Russia started as low as $105, compared with $410 in the U.S. for similar seats.

The 2026 World Cup, in short, has redefined what “expensive” means.

With higher living costs in North America and dynamic pricing driving up demand-based fluctuations, attending even a few matches has become a privilege.

Fans online estimate that watching multiple games could cost between $3,000 and $8,000 in tickets alone.

Once flights and hotels are added – $300 to $600 for round trips between host cities and $400 to $800 per night for hotels near venues – the average one-week trip could surpass $10,000 per person.

Visa headaches

Beyond costs, fans face mounting travel obstacles. Unlike previous hosts, the 2026 nations have yet to announce fan-friendly visa measures.

The United States still requires most visitors to apply for B-1/B-2 visas, which can take three to six months to process and cost up to $185.

Canada’s new multi-entry visa aims to ease cross-border travel for spectators, while Mexico offers online applications for its tourist visa at $40.

Yet despite these options, bureaucracy and long processing times could create chaos closer to the tournament.

The U.S. State Department has pledged to expand staffing to handle the surge, but no special “World Cup lane” has been introduced.

Both FIFA and host governments have urged fans to start applying now to avoid disappointment.

Backlash from supporters

The reaction from global fan groups has been swift and furious.

England’s Three Lions supporters’ association condemned the prices as “astonishing” and “unacceptable,” warning that working-class fans are being locked out of a tournament meant to celebrate the global spirit of the game.

Latin American fan networks have echoed similar frustrations, calling the event “the World Cup for the elite.”

FIFA, however, has defended its pricing, saying the tournament’s expanded scale, logistical complexity, and global reach justify the higher costs.

The governing body maintains that $60 tickets and randomized draws offer a fair chance for everyone.

Critics aren’t convinced, accusing FIFA of concealing full price lists and exploiting fan loyalty through opaque ticketing systems and unchecked resale markets.