The 2026 FIFA World Cup was supposed to be a celebration of football on an unprecedented scale. Instead, many supporters traveling across the United States, Canada, and Mexico say they are facing a different challenge: paying for it.

With soaring ticket prices, expensive flights, inflated hotel rates and sweltering summer temperatures, fans attending the tournament are calling it the costliest World Cup in history.

Outside stadiums and fan zones, supporters described the experience as unforgettable on the field but increasingly difficult on their wallets.

At the New York New Jersey Stadium, where nearly 80,000 fans packed the stands for Brazil's group-stage match against Morocco, supporters joked that the "World Cup fever is burning through bank accounts." Similar complaints echoed across tournament venues as visitors grappled with rising travel expenses.

The contrast was visible elsewhere. While New York drew a near-capacity crowd, attendance at Spain's match against Cape Verde in Atlanta fell short of the stadium's 75,000-seat capacity, with noticeable gaps in the stands despite an announced crowd of about 65,000.

Heat adds to the challenge

The financial burden is not the only concern.

The tournament has also become one of the hottest World Cups in recent memory, with many matches being played in temperatures exceeding 30 Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit).

Türkiye's Arda Güler during the second half hydration break during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D against Australia at BC Place, Vancouver, Canada, June 13, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

Fans gathering at outdoor viewing areas have been forced to seek shade wherever possible, relying on hats, umbrellas and cooling stations to escape the relentless summer sun.

Hotel prices surge

Accommodation costs have emerged as one of the biggest frustrations for traveling supporters.

In many host cities, hotel rates have doubled or even tripled during the tournament period. Budget travelers have found little relief, with average nightly rates at two- and three-star hotels frequently exceeding 300 euros ($340).

In major destinations such as New York, Miami, Dallas and Los Angeles, accommodation prices have reportedly risen by as much as 300% compared with normal periods.

Luxury hotels have become even less accessible, with many four- and five-star properties charging more than $500 per night. Short-term rental prices have also climbed sharply as demand continues to outstrip supply.

Expensive flights

Travel costs have also surged as fans move between the tournament's 16 host cities.

For international visitors, the vast distances involved in a North American World Cup have created significant additional expenses.

Many participating nations are located thousands of miles from the host countries, resulting in longer journeys and higher airfare prices.

Domestic flights within the United States have also become considerably more expensive.

Industry estimates indicate increases ranging between 50 and 100% compared with last year, with routes into popular destinations such as Miami seeing some of the sharpest rises.

Ticket prices reach record levels

Nothing has sparked more criticism than the cost of match tickets.

Group-stage tickets at the 2026 World Cup average around $400, roughly five times higher than comparable prices at the 2022 tournament in Qatar, where group-stage tickets generally cost less than $100 and ranged between $11 and $220.

The increase becomes even more dramatic for marquee matches.

Opening-match tickets start at $560 and climb to $2,735, compared with a range of $55 to $618 in Qatar four years ago.

The final, scheduled for New York New Jersey Stadium, carries an even steeper premium. The cheapest ticket costs $2,030, while the most expensive reaches $6,370.

By comparison, tickets for the 2022 World Cup final ranged from $206 to $1,607.

Fans' groups challenge FIFA

The growing frustration has attracted the attention of supporter organizations.

The Football Supporters Europe filed a complaint with the European Commission before the tournament, accusing FIFA of imposing excessive prices, unfair purchasing conditions and abusing its dominant position in the ticketing market.

The organization argued that access to World Cup tickets should be fair and transparent, particularly for supporters who may only have one opportunity in their lives to attend the tournament.

"A festival for the rich"

For fans hoping to follow their team throughout the competition, the numbers are staggering.

A supporter attending matches from the group stage through the final could spend more than $7,000 on tickets alone. Once flights and accommodation are added, the total cost can be several times higher than the expense of attending the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Many fans have responded with a common complaint.

"This is no longer football's festival," one supporter said. "It's a festival for the rich."

Turkish fans watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group D match against Australia on their screens in Sultanbeyli, Istanbul, Türkiye, June 13, 2026. (AA Photo)

Even Donald Trump weighed in on the debate, expressing surprise at some ticket prices.

"More than $1,000 for a ticket," Trump said. "I wouldn't pay that."