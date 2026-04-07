A union representing roughly 2,000 food service workers at SoFi Stadium demanded Monday that FIFA keep U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement out of World Cup operations in Los Angeles, warning that workers could strike if their concerns are ignored.

Unite Here Local 11, which covers cooks, servers and bartenders at the Inglewood venue, said employees remain without a labor contract as the tournament nears.

The union outlined three key demands to FIFA and stadium owner Kroenke Sports & Entertainment: a public guarantee that ICE and U.S. Border Patrol will have no role in the event, protections for union jobs and working conditions, and support for affordable housing for hospitality workers.

Acting Department of Homeland Security Director Todd Lyons said ICE would play a "key part" in the World Cup, a prospect the union said threatened worker and guest safety in Los Angeles.

FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Representatives from SoFi Stadium declined to comment.

Local 11 said it also wants assurances that artificial intelligence and automation will not be used during the tournament to eliminate union jobs.

The union linked its labor demands to broader concerns over housing costs in the Los Angeles area, particularly in Inglewood, and called for support for a workforce housing fund, restrictions on short-term rentals and tax measures aimed at funding affordable housing and protecting immigrant families.

"FIFA and its corporate sponsors will pocket billions from Los Angeles while refusing to even acknowledge the cooks, servers and stand attendants who make this event possible," Kurt Petersen, co-president of Local 11, said in a statement.

The union said it had repeatedly sought meetings with FIFA since Los Angeles was chosen as a host city but had been ignored. Los Angeles is set to host eight World Cup matches at SoFi Stadium, the first being the U.S. against Paraguay on June 12.