Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan returned to Mogadishu on Wednesday to a hero’s reception after being denied entry to the United States ahead of the World Cup, a decision that ended his historic debut on football’s biggest stage and ignited criticism over visa restrictions and tournament access.

Artan, 2025’s Confederation of African Football Men’s Referee of the Year and the first Somali official selected for a FIFA World Cup roster, was turned away at Miami International Airport on Saturday after traveling from Istanbul.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said he was deemed inadmissible due to “vetting concerns,” later clarified by a State Department official as alleged links to suspected members of terrorist organizations, without providing further details.

The denial triggered immediate fallout.

FIFA removed Artan from its 52-referee list for the tournament, which is set to open Thursday across the United States, Mexico and Canada. Somalia’s football authorities said they had attempted unsuccessfully to intervene with both FIFA and U.S. officials after his visa had already been issued through the Somali Embassy in Kenya.

The Trump administration confirmed the decision this week, adding to wider scrutiny of immigration controls affecting nearly 40 countries under expanded travel restrictions. The case drew attention not only because of Artan’s profile, but also because he had already been formally appointed by FIFA and was expected to join officials in Miami for pre-tournament preparations.

In Mogadishu, the response was immediate and emotional. Hundreds of supporters, government officials and members of the football community gathered at Aden Adde International Airport hours before his arrival on a Turkish Airlines flight. As he stepped out, he was draped in the Somali flag, escorted through tight crowds, and taken to a VIP reception area where officials from the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Somalia Football Federation greeted him.

Artan struck a calm tone despite the setback, framing the incident as something beyond his control.

“What happened has happened and it was fate,” he said, thanking FIFA for its backing and urging Somalis to remain resilient. “Somalia is ours, whether things are good or bad. That flag belongs to us, and that passport belongs to us.”

He added that his ambitions remained unchanged, saying he intended to return to the global stage at the next World Cup in 2030 and encouraging young Somalis not to lose confidence in their country or their future.

“I will be at the next one,” he said. “Despite what has happened, I am not discouraged.”

Officials in Mogadishu expressed anger and disappointment over the decision. Mohamed Said, a government official who attended the airport reception, said the ruling had wider implications beyond sport, calling it deeply unjust.

Artan’s exclusion also drew attention from global health and sports figures. World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on social media that his achievement in reaching the top level of refereeing “stands no matter what,” adding that his presence on the FIFA list had already inspired a generation.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud had earlier described Artan as a national symbol of progress and possibility in a country still rebuilding after decades of conflict and the continuing threat of the al-Shabaab terrorist group.