A Somali referee on course to become the first official from the Horn of Africa nation to work at a FIFA World Cup finals tournament has been refused entry to the United States, casting uncertainty over a landmark moment for Somali football.

Omar Artan, the first Somali referee appointed by FIFA to officiate at a World Cup, was denied entry upon arriving in the U.S. and was subsequently returned to Istanbul, according to reports.

Artan departed Istanbul Airport on June 6 aboard a Turkish Airlines flight bound for Miami, where he was scheduled to continue preparations for the World Cup.

However, after landing at Miami International Airport, U.S. authorities informed him that he would not be permitted to enter the country.

He was placed on a return Turkish Airlines flight to Istanbul and arrived back in Türkiye on Monday afternoon.

It was not immediately clear why Artan was barred from entering the U.S. at Miami International Airport, but Somalia is one of several countries on a travel ban list introduced by President Donald Trump's administration.

Reports indicated that Artan was denied entry despite holding the necessary travel documents and visa. The decision is believed to be linked to entry restrictions imposed on Somali citizens. He is expected to return to Somalia on Tuesday.

"Omar Artan is among Africa's most respected referees and deserves the support of the entire football community," Ciise Aden Abshir, a senior adviser to Somalia's Ministry of Youth and Sports and a former national team captain, told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Artan had a valid visa for the U.S., Abshir said. He has flown back to Istanbul, where he has been staying.

"Denying him entry to the United States and preventing him from officiating scheduled matches harms not only him personally but also undermines football's commitment to fairness, merit, and the spirit of fair play," Abshir added.

Artan was among the 52 referees announced by FIFA to officiate at the June-July World Cup finals in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

He has officiated in Somalia's national league since becoming a FIFA referee in 2018 and has steadily risen through the ranks of African football officiating.

Artan also worked at the 2023 African Cup of Nations finals in Algeria and was named the Confederation of African Football's men's referee of the year in 2025.

Somalia's president, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, praised Artan in April after he made history by becoming the first Somali selected to officiate at a World Cup finals tournament.

"I commend the effort, professionalism, and integrity shown by referee Omar, as he has become a symbol of inspiration for the new generation of Somalis," Mohamud said.