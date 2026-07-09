Spain's bid for a second FIFA World Cup title faces another major test Friday when the reigning European champions meet a rejuvenated Belgium in a quarterfinal clash in Los Angeles, with a semifinal spots awaiting the winners.

Nearly 16 years after lifting their first World Cup trophy in South Africa, Spain is within three victories of reclaiming football's biggest prize. Luis de la Fuente's side has emerged as one of the tournament's standout teams, combining defensive dominance with clinical performances to reinforce its status as one of the favorites.

La Roja topped Group H before comfortably eliminating Austria in the opening knockout round.

They then avenged last year's UEFA Nations League final defeat to Portugal in the round of 16, with Mikel Merino scoring a dramatic late winner to seal one of the tournament's biggest victories.

That triumph sent Spain into their sixth World Cup quarterfinal. After losing each of its first four appearances at this stage, Spain finally broke through by defeating Paraguay in 2010 before going on to win the country's first World Cup.

Spain's greatest strength has been their defense.

De la Fuente's team is the only nation yet to concede a goal in the tournament and has now recorded a World Cup record six consecutive clean sheets, a streak spanning more than 10 hours of football.

That defensive solidity has become the foundation of a side that rarely gives opponents clear opportunities.

The coach's record in knockout competition has been equally impressive.

Since taking charge, Spain have won all six of their major tournament knockout matches, further strengthening the belief that another deep World Cup run is within reach.

History also favors Spain heading into Friday's encounter. La Roja have won nine of their last 11 meetings with Belgium since losing to the Red Devils at Euro 1980.

While the nations have split their two previous World Cup meetings, their last encounter came nearly a decade ago, making this another chapter in one of Europe's most intriguing rivalries.

Belgium, meanwhile, arrive with renewed confidence after one of the tournament's most impressive turnarounds.

The Red Devils finished atop Group G despite producing less than convincing performances, then survived a thrilling 3-2 victory over Senegal in the round of 32. Captain Youri Tielemans delivered the latest goal ever scored in World Cup history to avoid extra time and send Belgium into the last 16.

That momentum carried into an emphatic 4-1 victory over co-host the United States.

Facing mounting criticism, coach Rudi Garcia made the bold decision to leave Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku and all-time leading scorer Romelu Lukaku on the bench.

The gamble paid off spectacularly as Charles De Ketelaere scored twice, Hans Vanaken added another, and Lukaku came off the bench to score for a third consecutive match as a substitute.

Belgium also brushed aside the intense pre-match controversy surrounding the Folarin Balogun red card situation, delivering its most complete performance of the tournament while maintaining an average of more than 2.5 goals per game.

Few expected such a revival.

Belgium's group-stage exit at the 2022 World Cup appeared to signal the end of its celebrated "golden generation," but Garcia has overseen a remarkable resurgence. The Red Devils enter the quarterfinal unbeaten in their last 18 matches and dreaming of winning the nation's first World Cup.

Belgium have reached the semifinals only once, in 1986, when they eliminated Spain in the quarterfinals before eventually finishing fourth.

Replicating that famous run would mark another milestone in the team's resurgence.

Spain are expected to stick with the core lineup that has carried them through the tournament, though De la Fuente still faces several selection decisions.

Marcos Llorente, Fabian Ruiz and Portugal match-winner Merino are competing for starting roles in midfield, while Nico Williams is expected to begin on the bench as he continues to recover from an adductor injury.

Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal is set to start on the right wing, while Mikel Oyarzabal leads the attack after producing 23 goal involvements across his last 17 starts for Spain.

Belgium also have key decisions to make.

De Ketelaere is expected to continue as a false nine despite Lukaku's impressive scoring streak off the bench, while De Bruyne could return to the starting lineup after being rested against the United States.

Garcia must also reshape his midfield following the devastating ACL injury suffered by Amadou Onana, opening the door for Vanaken or Nicolas Raskin to earn a starting role.

At the back, Belgium are likely to remain unchanged, with Zeno Debast still unavailable after missing the entire tournament through injury.