Spain's road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins in earnest Thursday when the reigning European champions host Iraq in a friendly at Estadio Municipal de Riazor in A Coruña, the first of two final tune-up matches before heading to North America.

Ranked second in the world behind France, Spain arrive at the tournament carrying heightened expectations after a dominant run under coach Luis de la Fuente.

La Roja are among the leading contenders to lift football's most coveted trophy and are aiming to capture their first World Cup title since their historic triumph in South Africa in 2010.

That success has not been followed by similar achievements on the global stage.

Spain exited in the group phase in 2014 and suffered consecutive round-of-16 eliminations in 2018 and 2022. Yet the current generation appears poised to challenge for the title after winning Euro 2024 and cruising through World Cup qualifying unbeaten with five wins and one draw, finishing ahead of Türkiye, Georgia and Bulgaria.

Consistency has become Spain's hallmark. Over the last 27 months, De la Fuente's side have lost just once in 28 international matches across all competitions, posting 22 victories and five draws. Their only setback came in the 2025 UEFA Nations League final, where they fell to Portugal in a penalty shootout.

Thursday's match also offers Spain one final opportunity to play in front of home supporters before departing for Mexico, where they will face Peru in their last warm-up fixture. Spain are unbeaten in their previous 16 home internationals and will be eager to continue that streak after being held to a scoreless draw by Egypt in March.

For Iraq, the match represents another important step in a remarkable journey back to football's biggest stage. The Lions of Mesopotamia have qualified for only their second World Cup and their first since 1986, when they lost all three group-stage matches in Mexico.

Their qualification campaign was a lengthy one, requiring them to navigate three AFC qualifying rounds before defeating Bolivia 2-1 in an intercontinental playoff in April to secure a place in the tournament.

Since Australian coach Graham Arnold took charge, Iraq have shown signs of progress, winning nine of their last 14 matches while recording two draws and three defeats. Although they closed 2025 with losses to Algeria and Jordan at the Arab Cup, they responded with victories over Bolivia and Andorra, defeating the latter 1-0 in their most recent outing.

The challenge awaiting Iraq in North America is formidable. They have been drawn into Group I alongside top-ranked France, African powerhouse Senegal and Norway, led by prolific striker Erling Haaland. Iraq will open their campaign against Norway on June 16.

History offers little encouragement. The only previous meeting between Spain and Iraq came at the 2009 Confederations Cup, where Spain secured a 1-0 victory thanks to a goal from David Villa. While Thursday's encounter carries no competitive stakes, Iraq enter as clear underdogs against one of the tournament favorites.

Spain may rotate several key players as De la Fuente manages workloads ahead of the World Cup. Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal remains doubtful with a hamstring issue, while Nico Williams and Mikel Merino are also recovering from injuries.

Goalkeeper David Raya, midfielder Martin Zubimendi and Paris Saint-Germain star Fabian Ruiz were involved in last weekend's Champions League final and could be rested. If so, Unai Simon is expected to start in goal.

Atletico Madrid defender Marc Pubill, the only uncapped player in the Spanish squad, could make his senior international debut. The 22-year-old is competing for a starting role alongside Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia and Aymeric Laporte in central defense.

Captain Rodri is available but is unlikely to play the full match as Spain carefully manages his fitness. Midfielders Gavi and Pedri, along with attacking options Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres, are also expected to feature.

Iraq captain Jalal Hassan could earn his 101st international appearance in goal and may be shielded by a defensive line featuring Hussein Ali, Zaid Tahseen, Akam Hashim and Merchas Doski.

In midfield, former Manchester United prospect Zidane Iqbal is battling for a starting place alongside Amir Al-Ammari, Aimar Sher and Kevin Yakob. Up front, Iraq will look to experienced striker Aymen Hussein, who has scored 33 goals in 93 appearances for his country, with Ipswich Town forward Ali Al-Hamadi expected to provide support.