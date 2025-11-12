Spain’s 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign took an unexpected hit this week when teenage sensation Lamine Yamal was ruled out ahead of the national team’s pivotal clash against Türkiye in Sevilla – a development that has reignited simmering tensions between FC Barcelona and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

The 18-year-old winger, hailed as the future of Spanish football after his dazzling performances at Euro 2024, was officially withdrawn from the squad on Tuesday due to a recurring groin injury.

The RFEF said the decision followed medical advice recommending a 7-to-10-day rest period to prioritize his “health and well-being.”

But what began as a straightforward medical update quickly spiraled into controversy.

Hours after the national camp opened in Las Rozas near Madrid on Monday, federation doctors discovered Yamal had undergone a radio-frequency ablation procedure that same morning in Barcelona – without their prior knowledge.

The RFEF said it was notified only late that night through an official medical report, prompting what it called a “surprised and displeased” response.

Barcelona insisted it acted solely in the player’s best interest, citing worsening discomfort during training.

The club confirmed that the minimally invasive treatment was performed by Belgian specialist Dr. Ernest Schilders, a leading expert in groin and hip injuries.

The procedure, designed to block pain-transmitting nerves and ease chronic inflammation, typically requires about a week of strict rest.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente made no effort to hide his frustration, calling the situation “not very normal” in a radio interview. “Of course, we were surprised – you don’t know anything, then suddenly there’s a medical intervention and the player is unavailable,” he said.

The fallout is the latest flare-up in what Spanish media have dubbed the “war” between Barcelona and the federation.

In September, the club accused Spain of overusing Yamal and playing him under painkillers during Euro 2024 qualifiers after he returned with the same injury.

A similar row erupted in October when Barcelona announced his withdrawal just hours after Spain’s squad list was released.

This latest episode could not have come at a worse time.

Spain lead Group E with three wins from three, ahead of Georgia and Türkiye, who share second place after a spirited 3-2 Turkish win over Denmark.

With Yamal sidelined, De la Fuente is expected to turn to Nico Williams or Bryan Zaragoza on the right flank for the showdown in Sevilla.

Despite the controversy, Yamal’s season remains exceptional.

The Barcelona prodigy has six goals and six assists in 11 appearances across all competitions, confirming his rise as one of Europe’s brightest prospects.

Spain hopes he will be fully fit for the December club calendar – and that this latest dispute will not further strain an already fragile relationship between La Roja and one of its biggest contributors.