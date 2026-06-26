A pre-match moment involving England defender Djed Spence and Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has sparked widespread discussion after footage circulating on social media appeared to show Spence declining to take part in the traditional handshake before their World Cup Group L clash in Boston on Tuesday.

The video shows both squads lining up in the customary pre-kickoff greeting, with players moving down the line exchanging brief handshakes.

As Partey approached, Spence appeared to keep his hand in his pocket and did not visibly engage, instead moving past him. The moment was brief, partially obscured in broadcast coverage, but alternative angles shared online quickly amplified the incident and triggered debate among fans and pundits.

Neither Spence nor the Football Association addressed the moment publicly after the match, and there has been no official explanation from the England camp regarding the apparent snub. The lack of comment has only intensified scrutiny, particularly given the wider context surrounding Partey’s presence at the tournament.

The Ghana midfielder, 33, was met with a hostile reception throughout the match at Gillette Stadium. He was booed during the announcement of the starting lineups and again whenever he touched the ball in the opening stages of the Group L encounter. It marked his first appearance of the tournament after missing Ghana’s opener against Panama.

Partey’s participation has been closely watched due to ongoing legal proceedings in the United Kingdom. He has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of rape and sexual assault relating to allegations involving four women between 2020 and 2022. He is scheduled to stand trial next year and remains on bail, with the case continuing to draw significant public attention whenever he appears in a high-profile setting.

The midfielder’s travel and eligibility have also been a talking point during the tournament. Earlier in the competition, he was denied entry into Canada ahead of Ghana’s match against Panama before later being allowed into the United States after border officials confirmed his visa status and noted he had no criminal conviction.

Before the match against England, Partey said he felt “ready to play” despite the scrutiny surrounding him. Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz has repeatedly defended his selection, arguing that players should be judged on the pitch while the legal process runs its course, and emphasizing the presumption of innocence.

The match itself ended in a 0-0 draw, a disciplined and physical contest that left both sides level in Group L heading into a decisive final round of fixtures.