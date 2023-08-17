In the mesmerizing arena of the Women's World Cup, an unexpected wave of compassion and camaraderie has taken the spotlight, promising to go down well in football history.

As Sunday's grand finale between England and Spain approaches, a remarkable trend has emerged. Players, who moments before engaged in fierce rivalry, have cast aside their competitive spirits to embrace their adversaries with consoling hugs and words of solidarity, painting a vivid portrait of sportsmanship and empathy.

On the cusp of the climactic showdown in Sydney, England's Lionesses prepare to face Spain with an ethos that radiates far beyond the confines of victory and defeat.

The spirit was highlighted after England's ruthless display against Australia, where the rough and tumble was met with grace and empathy.

As the final whistle blew, it was the sight of Lionesses and staff members enveloping an emotional Sam Kerr, Australia's captain and a revered forward on English turf, that captivated the hearts of millions.

England's Georgia Stanway (L) embraces Australia's Sam Kerr at the end of the Women's World Cup semifinal football match at Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia, Aug. 16, 2023. (AFP Photo)

The images of England's magnanimity were not isolated incidents.

In a moment that mirrored their ethos, players sprinted to console Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie after a tense penalty shootout during the round of 16.

These heartwarming scenes of solidarity painted a tapestry of shared humanity on the canvas of competition.

Keira Walsh, the maestro of England's midfield, unveiled the genesis of these touching gestures.

She revealed that Coach Sarina Wiegman's emphasis on humility and respect in triumph forged the foundation for these acts of compassion.

"We all know the feeling of being knocked out of a World Cup, and it's one of the worst feelings in the world. When you can see fellow players who are really upset, I think the natural human thing is just to go over and see if they are okay," she said.

Sweden's defender Jonna Andersson was seen comforting Maika Hamano of Japan in a show of empathy, setting an example beyond borders.

The two players, who had battled valiantly on the field, found solace in each other's arms, transcending the transient boundaries of victory and loss.

A dramatic twist in the tale unfolded when the tables turned on Tuesday, with Spain triumphing over Sweden.

This time, Spain's players cradled a tearful Fridolina Rolfo, whose valiant efforts could not prevent defeat.

The camaraderie was a poignant reminder that sportsmanship endures beyond the arena, extending its comforting hand to players on either side of the outcome.

Julie Dolan, the captain of Australia's Matildas in 1979, summed up the significance of these gestures.

She observed while glimpses of such camaraderie do exist in the men's game, they do not quite attain the same prominence.

"It's how to win graciously, I guess," she said.

Pundits and spectators alike agree that this Women's World Cup will be remembered for its exceptional attendance and shocking upsets.

Amid these defining moments, genuine acts of empathy and support stand as one of its most endearing features.

Former Australia international turned broadcaster Grace Gill perfectly encapsulated the sentiment, noting: "As much joy and elation as there is for the winners of the game, they are so quick to turn their attention to make sure their friends, ultimately, are okay. To offer them a little bit of support at that moment is really touching to see."