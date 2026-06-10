Sultanbeyli Municipality is organizing a large-scale early-morning public viewing event in Istanbul for Türkiye’s opening match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, turning an unusual kickoff time into a structured community gathering built around prayer, breakfast, and football.

The event will take place at Sultanbeyli Kent Square on Sunday, as Türkiye faces Australia in a Group D clash played at Vancouver’s BC Place Stadium late on June 13 local time in Canada. The time difference places the match in the early morning hours in Türkiye, prompting municipalities across the country to arrange public screenings.

Sultanbeyli’s program is carefully staged to follow the rhythm of the morning. At 4:45 p.m., the gathering begins with Fajr prayer, setting a reflective tone before the sporting focus of the day. By 5:30 a.m., the square transitions into a communal breakfast service, where residents will be served traditional çorba, tea, and simit, creating a shared space for families, supporters, and local residents to come together before kickoff.

At 07:00, attention shifts fully to football as a large outdoor screen broadcasts Türkiye’s Group D opener against Australia. The municipality has positioned the screening as the centerpiece of the morning, expecting strong attendance from across the district as fans gather in a single public space to follow the national team’s World Cup journey.

Officials describe the initiative as an effort to reframe a logistical challenge into a moment of civic unity. Instead of dispersing viewers into homes at an inconvenient hour, the program intentionally brings the community together in one location, combining spiritual practice, hospitality, and national sporting identity in a single sequence.

Mayor Ali Tombaş framed the event as a reflection of shared emotion around the national team, saying the atmosphere surrounding the crescent-star jersey is strengthened when experienced collectively. He called on residents to begin the day with prayer and continue it together at the same table, emphasizing togetherness and support for the national squad throughout the morning.

Türkiye enters the expanded 48-team tournament as part of Group D alongside the United States, Paraguay, and Australia. The competition runs from June 11 to July 19, 2026, across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, marking the first World Cup of its kind in scale and structure.

The scheduling overlap with North American venues has created a wave of early-morning viewing arrangements in Türkiye, with local governments and fan groups staging similar public broadcasts. Sultanbeyli’s program is among the more structured examples, combining a fixed schedule, public services, and an organized viewing environment in the city square.