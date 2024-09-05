As the Super Lig’s top three – Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş – gear up for a championship chase, they are meticulously refining their rosters, making significant moves both in and out.

The transfer window in Europe has closed, with Turkish clubs having until Sept. 13 to finalize their squad adjustments.

Fresh off their UEFA Champions League exit, reigning champions Galatasaray are now focused on the UEFA Europa League.

The Lions have added key players including Victor Osimhen on loan from Napoli, Michy Batshuayi from Fenerbahçe and several others to strengthen their lineup.

Current foreign players at Galatasaray include Fernando Muslera, Davinson Sanchez, Victor Nelsson, Ismail Jakobs, Elias Jelert, Lucas Torreira, Gabriel Sara, Yusuf Demir, Hakim Ziyech, Dries Mertens, Mauro Icardi, Michy Batshuayi and Victor Osimhen.

Departures have seen Nicolo Zaniolo, Wilfried Zaha and others move on, with contracts mutually terminated for Sergio Oliveira and Leo Dubois. Serge Aurier, who joined mid-season last year, also left as no new agreement was reached.

Under Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho, Fenerbahçe have made precise adjustments to their squad.

They've welcomed Allan Saint-Maximin, Youssef En-Nesyri and Sofyan Amrabat to their ranks while parting ways with Michy Batshuayi and several others.

The current roster includes Dominik Livakovic, Alexander Djiku, Rodrigo Becao, Omar Fayed, Jayden Oosterwolde, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Sofyan Amrabat, Fred, Sebastian Szymanski, Allan Saint-Maximin, Dusan Tadic, Ryan Kent, Youssef En-Nesyri and Edin Dzeko.

Omar Fayed’s departure is anticipated, and Fenerbahçe is expected to bolster their squad further, particularly in the '8' and left-back positions, before the transfer window closes.

Beşiktaş are currently managing a roster of 17 foreign players.

They’ve added six new faces including Immobile, Uduokhai and Rafa Silva, but have let go of seven players.

The end of contracts for Ghezzal and Worrall raises the total number of departures to nine.

The squad includes Svensson, Uduokhai, Amartey, Paulista, Masuaku, Al-Musrati, Onana, Gedson Fernandes, Chamberlain, Joao Mario, Ndour, Muçi, Zaynutdinov, Rashica, Rafa, Immobile and Aboubakar.

In their UEFA Europa League squad, Beşiktaş has excluded Daniel Amartey, Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Vincent Aboubakar. The final list comprises Svensson, Paulista, Rashica, Uduokhai, Immobile, Joao Mario, Zaynutdinov, Muçi, Masuaku, Rafa Silva, Al-Musrati, Onana, Ndour and Gedson Fernandes.