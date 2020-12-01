With only a month left in the first half of the season, Alanyaspor has so far dominated the Süper Lig, but only holds a three-point lead over Istanbul powerhouse Galatasaray.

Though it remains to be seen whether Alanyaspor can continue its invincible streak in the league, in any case, the Ziraat Turkey Cup may be a consolation prize for the outfit.

The prestigious cup went to Trabzonspor last season when Alanyaspor lost 2-0 in the final.

This year's campaign for Alanya begins on Dec. 15, when it will take on the lower-division team, Adanaspor.

The tournament pits 26 teams, who reached the fifth round, against last season's cup winner Trabzon and teams that secured tickets to European competitions, including Başakşehir, Beşiktaş, Galatasaray and Sivasspor.

Adanaspor will be an easy target for Alanya as they were drawn together again in last year’s competition in the fourth round. Alanya devastated Adana in 5-1 and 7-1 wins.

Except for the Trabzonspor defeat, Alanya has been relatively successful in the cup with 28 goals and conceding just 11.

In the Süper Lig this season, it has only conceded three goals. It is currently the second team, after Atletico Madrid, to concede the least goals in European leagues this season.

Alanya largely depends on its top scorer Davidson as it parted ways with Papiss Cisse and Yacine Bammou, top scorers of its Ziraat Turkey Cup campaign last season.