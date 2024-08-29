Log leaders Fenerbahçe will look to maintain their unbeaten record in the 2024-25 Turkish Süper Lig season as they host Alanyaspor at Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium on Friday.

In contrast, Alanyaspor have struggled to find form, with one loss and two draws from their first three matches.

The Yellow Canaries bounced back with a commanding 5-0 thumping of Rizespor at Didi Stadium last Sunday.

Brazilian midfielder Fred made a sensational return from injury with a hat trick, while Edin Dzeko, the league's joint-top scorer, netted for the third consecutive league match.

The scoring was rounded off by an own goal from Husniddin Aliqulov, completing a stellar performance for the Yellow Canaries.

The win allowed Jose Mourinho's team to snap a two-match winless run and climb to the top of the Süper Lig with seven points, level with Eyüpspor.

Both teams have played one more game than those in third through fifth places.

Next, Fenerbahçe faces a home match against a team they haven’t lost to since 2021, extending their unbeaten streak to six games with five wins and one draw.

However, the draw came in their last encounter at Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium, and the Yellow Canaries are determined to avoid a repeat result as they aim to topple their city rivals, Galatasaray.

Alanyaspor will look to challenge the home side and aim to replicate their successful result from their last visit.

Given their current form and ongoing winless streak against the hosts, such a result would be a significant boost for them.

Fatih Tekke's team is one of six sides still searching for their first win of the Süper Lig season.

They drew 1-1 with newly promoted Göztepe at home last Friday, following a 4-2 loss to İstanbul Başakşehir and a 1-1 season opener against Eyüpspor.

The Antalya-based side fell behind just before halftime when Göztepe defender Heliton scored.

They equalized three minutes into the second half with a goal from Yusuf Özdemir but couldn't secure a winner.

Their rocky start has left them in 15th place, just above the relegation zone, making an away win at Fenerbahçe crucial. Their sole victory there was back in October 2021.

Before the loss to Başakşehir, Tekke's men were on a seven-match unbeaten streak away from home, including a 2-2 draw with the Yellow Canaries in February.

Fenerbahçe will be missing Turkish midfielder Mert Hakan Yandaş, who is still serving a league-imposed suspension.

After their dominant performance against Rizespor, Mourinho is anticipated to stick with the same starting XI, with Fred’s standout display in the previous match likely to secure his spot.

Bosnian forward Dzeko will aim to extend his scoring streak to four consecutive league games as he spearheads the attack once more.

Alanyaspor comes into the match with a fully fit squad, giving Tekke a complete lineup to choose from.

Despite going scoreless for the third consecutive game, Sergio Cordova will lead the charge for the visitors, eager to break his dry spell.