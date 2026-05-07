Turkish football could soon take one of its biggest technological steps yet as the Süper Lig considers introducing Connected Ball Technology, an AI-assisted system designed to deliver faster, more accurate refereeing decisions and reduce the controversies that continue to dominate discussions around VAR.

The technology, commonly known as the “chipped ball,” rose to prominence during the 2022 FIFA World Cup before becoming a major feature again at UEFA Euro 2024.

Its ability to determine the exact moment a player touches the ball transformed semi-automated offside reviews and significantly reduced delays in crucial decisions.

Now the system could be heading to Türkiye.

Momentum gathered after Serdal Adalı formally urged the Clubs Association to adopt the technology.

The proposal reportedly received broad backing from Süper Lig clubs, prompting plans for an official application to the Turkish Football Federation (TFF).

If approved, the move would place the Süper Lig alongside elite FIFA and UEFA competitions already using advanced match-ball tracking systems as part of modern officiating infrastructure.

Despite its futuristic reputation, the connected ball looks no different from a standard FIFA Quality Pro football.

Hidden inside, however, is a highly sensitive inertial measurement unit sensor suspended in the center of the ball to preserve balance, aerodynamics and natural flight movement.

The sensor operates at 500Hz, meaning it sends motion data 500 times every second.

Rather than relying on GPS, it uses accelerometers, gyroscopes and magnetic tracking systems to measure speed, spin, trajectory and precise contact moments during play.

Its most important role comes in offside decisions.

In traditional VAR reviews, officials manually determine the frame in which the ball leaves a player’s foot, a process that can lead to delays and heated disputes over marginal calls.

Connected Ball Technology eliminates much of that uncertainty by identifying the exact millisecond the ball is touched, with precision reportedly accurate to within two milliseconds.

That data is instantly synchronized with semi-automated offside technology, where multiple high-speed stadium cameras track players’ body positions using AI-generated skeletal mapping.

Together, the systems create offside lines far more quickly and accurately than older manual methods.

The technology also strengthens handball detection.

By analyzing impact vibrations and touch patterns, the sensor can help officials determine whether the ball struck a player’s arm, chest or another body part during disputed incidents.

Similar systems were used successfully in major international tournaments to overturn goals and support penalty decisions.

Goal-line situations are another major advantage. The ball can confirm whether it has fully crossed the line within seconds, removing uncertainty in tight scoring moments and reducing reliance on prolonged video reviews.

Beyond officiating, the system offers broadcasters and analysts a new layer of real-time performance data, including ball speed, spin rate, shot power, passing patterns and individual touch statistics, creating richer tactical analysis and fan engagement opportunities.

Supporters of the initiative believe the technology could help restore confidence in refereeing standards in Turkish football, where contentious VAR decisions have repeatedly sparked criticism from clubs, managers and supporters.

Still, significant challenges remain before any rollout becomes reality.

Implementation would require major investment in stadium infrastructure, wireless receiver systems, software integration and referee training.

Every stadium would need compatibility with tracking cameras and VAR communication networks, while the match balls themselves are more expensive than traditional equipment.

No official approval or launch timeline has yet been confirmed by the Turkish federation, but discussions are accelerating as clubs continue pushing for modernization.