The Turkish Süper Lig will have a significant presence at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, with 21 players from 11 clubs selected to represent their countries at the continent’s premier international tournament in Morocco.

The 35th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations will run from Dec. 21 to Jan. 18, bringing together 24 national teams divided into six groups.

Hosted by Morocco for the second time after 1988, the tournament will be played across multiple cities, with the winter schedule designed to avoid extreme heat and reduce clashes with club competitions.

As final squads were confirmed, the Süper Lig once again emerged as a key supplier of African talent.

A total of 21 players currently plying their trade in Türkiye’s top flight earned call-ups, underlining the league’s growing role as a platform for African internationals seeking competitive football and European exposure.

Galatasaray, Alanyaspor lead the way

Galatasaray and Alanyaspor will feel the impact most, each sending three players to the tournament – the highest contribution among Turkish clubs.

Galatasaray’s trio includes Nigeria’s star striker Victor Osimhen, Gabon midfielder Mario Lemina and Senegal left-back Ismail Jakobs.

Osimhen arrives as one of the tournament’s marquee names and will shoulder Nigeria’s attacking hopes, while Lemina brings leadership and experience.

Jakobs adds pace and defensive balance for reigning African champions Senegal.

Alanyaspor’s contingent reflects the club’s strong African recruitment strategy.

Benin striker Steve Mounie, Angola midfielder Maestro and DR Congo winger Meschack Elia are all expected to play prominent roles for their national teams.

Fenerbahçe also feature prominently through two key call-ups.

Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri is the only Süper Lig-based player selected by host nation Morocco, making him a central figure for the Atlas Lions on home soil.

Mali international Dorgeles Nene, one of the league’s emerging attacking talents, also joins the tournament.

Ivory Coast tops national breakdown

Among the national teams represented, Ivory Coast leads the way with four Süper Lig players – the most from Türkiye.

Beşiktaş forward El Bilal Toure, Trabzonspor’s Christ Inao Oulai, Başakşehir defender Christopher Operi and Çaykur Rizespor goalkeeper Yahia Fofana will all wear the Elephants’ colors as the defending champions attempt to retain their title.

Nigeria follows closely with three players.

Osimhen is joined by Trabzonspor striker Paul Onuachu and Beşiktaş midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, giving the Super Eagles a powerful Süper Lig spine across attack and midfield.

Several countries will be represented by two players from Türkiye.

Senegal includes Jakobs and Samsunspor forward Cherif Ndiaye, while Benin calls up Mounie and Göztepe winger Junior Olaitan.

Angola’s squad features Maestro and Kocaelispor midfielder Show, and Tunisia selects Kasımpaşa teammates Adem Arous and Mortadha Ben Ouanes.

Single Süper Lig representatives were also named by Gabon (Lemina), Morocco (En-Nesyri), Mali (Nene), DR Congo (Elia), Tanzania (Göztepe’s Novatus Miroshi) and Cameroon (Başakşehir’s Oliver Kemen).

The tournament will inevitably test squad depth across the Süper Lig, particularly for clubs competing on multiple fronts.

With 21 players unavailable for up to a month, coaches will be forced to rotate heavily and lean on younger or fringe options during a congested winter calendar.