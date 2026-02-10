After 21 weeks of Süper Lig action, the table is starting to tell a familiar story.

The top contenders are pulling away with relentless consistency, while much of the middle and lower half is stuck searching for a long-overdue win.

At the business end, the race for the title and European places is defined by resilience.

The teams inside the top six are rarely slipping, turning points into margins.

Fenerbahçe remain the league’s only unbeaten side, while Galatasaray, Beşiktaş and Başakşehir have all built lengthy unbeaten runs that keep pressure firmly at the top.

Below them, the picture is far less stable. Points are tightly packed among the mid-table and relegation candidates, but victories are scarce, setting up a fierce survival battle in the weeks ahead.

Struggles deepen for Konyaspor and Kasımpaşa

Konyaspor sit 13th with 20 points, yet their recent form tells a worrying story.

They have managed just one win in their last 15 league matches, collecting seven draws and seven defeats along the way.

That lone victory came on Oct. 26, 2025, away to Gençlerbirliği.

The drought has spanned three different coaches.

Recep Uçar, Çağdaş Atan and İlhan Palut have all taken charge during a winless run that now stretches to 11 matches.

Kasımpaşa’s situation is even more urgent. The Istanbul side are 16th and have claimed only one win in their last 14 matches since October.

In that span, they have drawn five and lost eight, with their most recent eight games yielding no victories.

The club has already gone through two coaches, Şota Arveladze and Emre Belözoğlu, with results yet to turn.

Elsewhere near the bottom, Corendon Alanyaspor have one win in 12 matches.

Antalyaspor, Rizespor and Kayserispor each have one victory in their last 10. Fatih Karagümrük, Samsunspor and Eyüpspor have also struggled to find momentum.

Karagümrük and Gaziantep FK breathe again

Fatih Karagümrük finally halted their slide.

Bottom of the table with 12 points, the red and blacks snapped an eight-match winless streak by beating Antalyaspor 1-0 at home. It was a vital result after six losses and two draws, and one that keeps faint survival hopes alive.

Gaziantep FK also found relief, ending a seven-match drought by defeating Kasımpaşa 2-1 to claim a much-needed three points.

Galatasaray steady at the summit

Galatasaray continue to set the pace. The leaders are unbeaten in nine matches and sit top on 52 points from 16 wins, four draws and one defeat. Their only loss came away to Kocaelispor earlier in the season.

Since Nov. 9, the champions have collected seven wins and two draws, holding a three point cushion over Fenerbahçe.

Fenerbahçe refuse to lose

Fenerbahçe remain the league’s last unbeaten side after 21 matches. With 14 wins and seven draws, they sit second on 49 points, maintaining constant pressure on Galatasaray as the title race tightens.

Trabzonspor keep pace

Trabzonspor are still firmly in the hunt. Under Fatih Tekke, the Black Sea club have lost just once in their last 16 league matches, a defeat away to Gençlerbirliği in December.

Since Sept. 20, they have posted 10 wins, five draws and one loss, moving to 45 points and staying within striking distance of the top two.

Göztepe have also impressed with just one defeat in their last 11 matches.

Beşiktaş and Başakşehir grind forward

Beşiktaş are unbeaten in 10 league matches, their last loss coming in a derby against Fenerbahçe on Nov. 2.

Over the past three months, they have split those games evenly between wins and draws, keeping their European ambitions alive despite falling off the title pace.

RAMS Başakşehir have matched that consistency, going eight matches without defeat as they remain part of the crowded chase for continental qualification.