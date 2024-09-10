The Turkish Süper Lig's Fenerbahçe have signed Serbian winger Filip Kostic on loan from Juventus, marking him as the 193rd foreign player in the club’s storied history.
This addition pushes the total count of foreign transfers to 193, a milestone achieved through recent signings including Youssef En-Nesyri, Allan Saint-Maximin and Sofyan Amrabat.
Kostic is Fenerbahçe’s fifth Serbian recruit.
The club has historically favored Brazilian talent with 28 signings and Yugoslavian players with 17, but Serbian players are becoming increasingly prominent.
Kostic joins a legacy that includes Mateja Kezman, Milos Krasic, Lazar Markovic and Dusan Tadic.
For the first time, Fenerbahçe will field two Serbian players simultaneously.
Dusan Tadic and Filip Kostic will both be in the squad this season, showcasing a rare alignment of Serbian talent in the team.
Kostic previously faced Fenerbahçe while playing for Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2021-2022 UEFA Europa League group stage.
In their two encounters, Kostic provided the assists for all goals scored by Frankfurt, who eventually topped the group and won the Europa League that season.
Kostic’s career has spanned several top clubs. Starting with Radnicki in 1923 in Serbia, he moved to Groningen in the Netherlands, followed by stints with Stuttgart, Hamburg and Frankfurt in Germany, where he won the Europa League.
His Italian adventure with Juventus lasted two seasons before arriving at Fenerbahçe, marking his seventh club.
Line-up
Here’s a snapshot of Fenerbahçe’s foreign talent over the years, featuring notable names from various countries:
Brazil (28): Gerson Candido, Sergio Nerves, Reinaldo Simao, Cerqueria Washington, Fabio Luciano, Marco Aurelio, Marcio Nobre, Fabiano Rodriquez, Alex de Souza, Eduardo Luis Abonizi de Souza "Edu", Deivid de Souza, Roberto Carlos, Bilica , Cristian Baroni, Andre Santos, Diego Ribas, Fabiano Ribeiro, Fernandao, Josef de Souza, Giuliano, Jailson Marques Siqueira, Luiz Gustavo, Luan Peres, Lincoln Henrique, Willian Arao, Gustavo Henrique, Rodrigo Becao, Fred Rodrigues.
Yugoslavia (17): Asım Ferhadovic, Vasille Radovic, Lazar Lemic, Stevano Ostojovic, Radomir Antic, Radmilo Ivançevic, İbrahim Begovic, Suat Karalic, Fahruddin Zeynelovic, Srebrenko Repcic, Dusan Pesic, Zvan Lukovcan, Fadıl Vokri, Miroslav Tanjga, Nikola Lazetic, Zoran Mirkovic, Miroslav Stevic.
Germany (8): Wilhelm Kohlhammer, Körner, Tony Schumacher, Andreas Wagenhaus, Robert Enke, Max Kruse, Mergim Berisha, Max Meyer.
Netherlands (7): Pierre van Hooijdonk, Dirk Kuyt, Robin Van Persie, Van der Wiel, Jeremain Lens, Vincent Janssen, Jayden Oosterwolde.