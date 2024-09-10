The Turkish Süper Lig's Fenerbahçe have signed Serbian winger Filip Kostic on loan from Juventus, marking him as the 193rd foreign player in the club’s storied history.

This addition pushes the total count of foreign transfers to 193, a milestone achieved through recent signings including Youssef En-Nesyri, Allan Saint-Maximin and Sofyan Amrabat.

Kostic is Fenerbahçe’s fifth Serbian recruit.

The club has historically favored Brazilian talent with 28 signings and Yugoslavian players with 17, but Serbian players are becoming increasingly prominent.

Kostic joins a legacy that includes Mateja Kezman, Milos Krasic, Lazar Markovic and Dusan Tadic.

For the first time, Fenerbahçe will field two Serbian players simultaneously.

Dusan Tadic and Filip Kostic will both be in the squad this season, showcasing a rare alignment of Serbian talent in the team.

Kostic previously faced Fenerbahçe while playing for Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2021-2022 UEFA Europa League group stage.

In their two encounters, Kostic provided the assists for all goals scored by Frankfurt, who eventually topped the group and won the Europa League that season.

Kostic’s career has spanned several top clubs. Starting with Radnicki in 1923 in Serbia, he moved to Groningen in the Netherlands, followed by stints with Stuttgart, Hamburg and Frankfurt in Germany, where he won the Europa League.

His Italian adventure with Juventus lasted two seasons before arriving at Fenerbahçe, marking his seventh club.

Line-up

Here’s a snapshot of Fenerbahçe’s foreign talent over the years, featuring notable names from various countries:

Brazil (28): Gerson Candido, Sergio Nerves, Reinaldo Simao, Cerqueria Washington, Fabio Luciano, Marco Aurelio, Marcio Nobre, Fabiano Rodriquez, Alex de Souza, Eduardo Luis Abonizi de Souza "Edu", Deivid de Souza, Roberto Carlos, Bilica , Cristian Baroni, Andre Santos, Diego Ribas, Fabiano Ribeiro, Fernandao, Josef de Souza, Giuliano, Jailson Marques Siqueira, Luiz Gustavo, Luan Peres, Lincoln Henrique, Willian Arao, Gustavo Henrique, Rodrigo Becao, Fred Rodrigues.

Yugoslavia (17): Asım Ferhadovic, Vasille Radovic, Lazar Lemic, Stevano Ostojovic, Radomir Antic, Radmilo Ivançevic, İbrahim Begovic, Suat Karalic, Fahruddin Zeynelovic, Srebrenko Repcic, Dusan Pesic, Zvan Lukovcan, Fadıl Vokri, Miroslav Tanjga, Nikola Lazetic, Zoran Mirkovic, Miroslav Stevic.

Germany (8): Wilhelm Kohlhammer, Körner, Tony Schumacher, Andreas Wagenhaus, Robert Enke, Max Kruse, Mergim Berisha, Max Meyer.

Netherlands (7): Pierre van Hooijdonk, Dirk Kuyt, Robin Van Persie, Van der Wiel, Jeremain Lens, Vincent Janssen, Jayden Oosterwolde.

Senegal (7): Mamadou Niang, Issiar Dia, Moussa Sow, Abdoulaye Ba, Mame Thiam, Papiss Cisse, Lamine Diack.

Portugal (7): Manuel Dimas, Raul Meireles, Bruno Alves, Luis Carlos Almeida da Cunha (Nani), Luis Neto, Miguel Crespo, Bruma.

Denmark (6): Henrik Nielsen, Brian Steen Nielsen, Frank Pingel, Jes Högh, Simon Kjaer, Mathias Jorgensen "Zanka."

Greece (6): Jean Boris, Constantin Boris, Tripo, Apostol Nikoliadis, Koça Negroponti, Dimitrios Pelkas.

Nigeria (6): Uche Okechukwu, Augustine Okocha, Joseph Yobo, Emmanuel Emenike, Victor Moses, Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Romania (5): Ion Nunweiler, Ilie Datcu, Mircea Sasu, Sabin Ilie, Viorel Moldovan.

Ghana (5): Samuel Johnson, Yaw Preko, Stephen Appiah, Andre Ayew, Alexander Djiku.

Serbia (5): Mateja Kezman, Milos Krasic, Lazar Markovic, Dusan Tadic, Filip Kostic.

Switzerland (4): Gustav Haenni, Reto Ziegler, Michael Frey, Kemal Ademi.

France (4): Nicolas Anelka, Mathieu Valbuena, Adil Rami, Allan Saint-Maximin.

Morocco (4): Aatif Chahechouhe, Nabil Dirar, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofyan Amrabat.

Egypt (4): Hussein, Kamil, Faid, Fayed.

Italy (4): Rancho, Baldini, Joao Pedro, Leonardo Bonucci.

Argentina (3): Ariel Ortega, Jose Sosa, Diego Perotti.

Russia (3): Ivan Viscnevski, Vladimir Beschastnykh, Roman Neustaedter.

Bulgaria (3): Stonimir Stoilov, Emil Kostadinov, Ivailo Petkov.

Cameroon (3): Henri Bienvenu, Pierre Webo, Carlos Kameni.

Spain (3): Daniel Güiza, Josico, Roberto Soldado.

Uruguay (3): Diego Lugano, Mauricio Lamos, Diego Rossi.

Poland (3): Czeslaw Jakolcewicz, Piotr Soczynski, Sebastian Szymanski.

England (3): Horace Armitage, Dalian Robert Atkinson, Ryan Kent.

Croatia (3): Milan Rapaic, Stjepan Tomas, Dominik Livakovic.

Bosnia and Herzegovina (3): Demir Hotic, Edin Dzeko, Rade Krunic.

Ukraine (2): Sergei Rebrov, Oleksandr Karavaiev.

Albania (2): Bahri Kaya, Süleyman Vafi.

Algeria (2): İslam Slimani, Yassine Benzia.

Sweden (2): Kenneth Andersson, Samuel Holmen.

Slovakia (2): Miroslav Stoch, Martin Skrtel.

Chile (2): Claudio Maldonado, Mauricio Isla.

Iran (2): Hossein Sadaghiani, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh.

Slovenia (2): Dzoni Novak, Miha Zajc.

Guinea (2): Suleiman Oulare, Simon Falette.

Czechia(2): Michal Kadlec, Filip Novak.

Hungary (2): Zobel, Attila Szalai.

Macedonia (2): Eljif Elmas, Ezgjan Alioski.

South Africa (1): John Moshoeu.

Israel (1): Haim Revivo.

Mexico (1): Diego Reyes.

Kosovo (1): Vedat Muric.

Cape Verde (1): Garry Rodrigues.

Ecuador (1): Enner Valencia.

Congo (1): Marcel Tisserand.

Tanzania (1): Mbwana Samatta.

South Korea (1): Min-jae Kim.

Sierra Leone (1): Steven Caulker.

Belgium (1): Michy Batshuayi.

Norway (1): Joshua King.

Note: Transfers involving players who obtained Turkish citizenship after joining Fenerbahçe are not included in this list, such as Elvir Baliç and Elvir Boliç.

Brazilian Marco Aurelio is listed as he transferred before acquiring Turkish citizenship.