New kids have appeared on the grandest stage as Sweden send shock waves through the Women's World Cup by securing a stunning semifinal berth after toppling not one, but two giants: the United States and Japan.

The Swedes, who have historically flirted with glory but never quite clinched it, are now poised to rewrite history and claim their first-ever title.

The rollercoaster ride began with a jaw-dropping upset against the United States, and then, in an epic showdown, they outwitted Japan, ending the latter's dream of another triumph.

The quarterfinal clash against Japan unfolded like a gripping drama.

The Swedish side, once World Cup runners-up in 2003 and seasoned third-place finishers, emerged victorious against the previously undefeated Japanese team, clinching a 2-1 victory on Friday.

A collective gasp echoed through the sold-out Eden Park as Amanda Ilestedt expertly hammered in a first-half goal, setting the tone for the electrifying encounter.

Then, as if choreographed by fate, Filippa Angeldal elegantly converted a second-half penalty.

Eden Park transformed into a sea of celebration, with the harmonious tunes of Swedish rock legends ABBA echoing through the air.

Japan, previously an indomitable force with an impressive 14-goal tally, found themselves struggling to match the towering "might" of the Swedish team.

As the clock ticked away and Sweden surged ahead 2-0, the Japanese hopes seemed to flicker out.

Yet, Japan mounted a late comeback, laying siege to the Swedish goal and pushing Zecira Musovic, the Swedish goalkeeper, to her limits.

The drama reached its zenith when Riko Ueki's penalty attempt ricocheted off the crossbar, a collective sigh of relief sweeping through the Swedish camp.

In the 86th minute, substitute Honoka Hayashi delivered a sizzling strike, finally piercing through Musovic's defenses and bringing Japan back to life.

The stadium erupted in a crescendo of emotions as the scoreboard read 2-1.

However, despite their fervent efforts, Japan couldn't summon more magic, and the final whistle marked the end of their journey.

Sweden's victory journey now propels them to a semifinal showdown with Spain.

Japan's captain, Saki Kumagai, stood teary-eyed alongside her teammates.

"We fought so hard because we wanted it," she uttered with a mixture of pain and determination. "We will come back stronger," she said.

With Japan's exit, the Women's World Cup is guaranteed a first-time champion this year.

As the giants of the game stumbled and fell, a new era of football dominance emerges, brimming with unexpected heroes and unprecedented triumphs.

Amanda Ilestedt, the towering defender who opened Sweden's account, scribed her name in the football chronicles once more.

Her 32nd-minute goal, born from chaos and determination, showcased the spirit of a team unwilling to settle for anything less than victory.

Filippa Angeldal's penalty, just past the 50-minute mark, added to the narrative of Sweden's ascendancy.

The Japanese, grappling with the Swedes' physical prowess, faltered, struggling to recapture their early tournament form.

Hinata Miyazawa, the shining star of Japan's campaign, displayed exceptional mastery, claiming the Golden Boot race with five goals, a feat that mirrored the legendary Homare Sawa's triumph in 2011.

For Sweden, this journey to the precipice of glory is not a mere happenstance.

It is the culmination of grit, skill and the belief that they can conquer the footballing world.

Their triumph over the United States on penalties, a nail-biting affair decided by mere millimeters, remains etched in the annals of sporting history.

Yet, it is Spain's La Roja who now stand between Sweden and their date with destiny.

With their own tale of triumph against the Netherlands earlier, Spain has proven they are a force to be reckoned with.

Dutch sent packing

It might have been only the Netherlands' third appearance at a Women's World Cup finals, but their quarterfinal exit to Spain was an opportunity squandered.

They were beaten 2-1 in extra time in Wellington, joining a long list of pre-tournament favorites eliminated with the United States, Germany, Canada and Brazil already gone.

It was those early-round shocks that offered the ninth-ranked Dutch a realistic chance to go one better than their last World Cup in France four years ago when they lost in the final.

Netherlands' Damaris Egurrola (L) and Spain's Salma Paralluelo compete for the ball during the Women's World Cup quarterfinal football match at Wellington Stadium, Wellington, Netherlands, Aug. 11, 2023. (AFP)

They first qualified in 2015, reaching the last 16 and have made enormous progress within a decade to consider themselves contenders – an assertion that coach Andries Jonker stated repeatedly at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

The Dutch players backed up their coach by finishing top of their group, ahead of the U.S., who were defending champions, and after thrashing Vietnam 7-0 in their last pool game.

The 1-1 draw with the U.S. was the only goal they conceded before Friday's quarterfinal and the 2-0 win over South Africa in the last 16 was hard fought but emphasized their potential.

However, it all fell apart in extra time as the Dutch paid the price for missing good opportunities.

"If I'm honest, Spain were a little bit better than us. But we fought to prove our worth and in extra time we got really good chances," said Jonker.

Several of those fell to Lineth Beerensteyn. "I only have one word for it and that is sour," she said.

"You know in football that a team can have the ball 70% of the time and still lose. Today was such a match. The fact that the chances we got did not go in is incredibly sour."

Looking for positives in his post-match interview, Jonker said the tournament proved the Dutch were back among the top women's teams.

"But we secretly wanted to be the best. But then we should have won," he added.