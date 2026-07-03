Switzerland ended an 88-year wait for a FIFA World Cup knockout victory with a commanding 2-0 win over Algeria to book their place in the round of 16.

The Swiss will next face the winner of Friday's showdown between Colombia and Ghana, with a place in the quarterfinals at stake. Switzerland are chasing their first appearance in the last eight since hosting the tournament in 1954.

Breel Embolo gave Switzerland the perfect start in the 10th minute, finishing from close range after an outstanding solo run by Johan Manzambi. The Freiburg midfielder burst past his marker, kept the ball in play near the byline and picked out Embolo with a precise cutback for a simple finish.

Switzerland struck again just 48 seconds into the second half, doubling their advantage with the help of a costly Algerian defensive mistake.

Algeria twice failed to clear the ball after a cross from Denis Zakaria. It eventually fell to Dan Ndoye, who guided a low shot into the bottom corner.

Fabian Rieder had a chance to add a third goal in the 81st minute but somehow failed to convert from close range with goalkeeper Luca Zidane sprawled on the turf.

Rieder slipped behind the Algerian defense, but his effort bounced into Zidane's arms before being cleared.

The match also marked Granit Xhaka's 150th appearance for Switzerland.

"This day means a lot to me. It's amazing to have played 150 matches for the country where I was born and raised," the Switzerland captain said.

"I'm proud to wear the red jersey. The fact that we had a good match and advanced makes it even better."

Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez, meanwhile, announced his retirement from international football.

"This was my last match with Algeria," Mahrez said.

"Our aim was to go through, and I think it was a game we could have won. But we conceded twice because of mistakes, and at this level you can't get away with it. There are always positives to take away. We managed to get out of the group stage, but we conceded too many goals to achieve more."

Mahrez made 119 appearances for Algeria and helped the team win the Africa Cup of Nations in 2019.

He scored a stoppage-time winner against Nigeria in the semifinals to send Algeria into the final, where it lifted the title.

Mahrez also won four Premier League titles, including one with Leicester City in 2016 and three with Manchester City, where he also won the Champions League.