Fenerbahçe finished the season in second place in the Süper Lig with 99 points, a remarkable feat led by standout performances from key players.

Dusan Tadic, in particular, stood out, featuring in all 38 league matches and emerging as the team's top appearance-maker this season.

Tadic, the Serbian player who joined Fenerbahçe at the start of the season, has been a mainstay in the team, starting in 37 of the 38 league matches and coming off the bench only once, during the first half of the season against Konyaspor.

Despite being 35 years old, Tadic has played a total of 3,160 minutes in the league, scoring 10 goals and providing 14 assists, showcasing his enduring quality and importance to the team under coach İsmail Kartal.

In addition to his stellar league performances, Tadic played a total of 56 matches across the Süper Lig, UEFA Europa Conference League, and Turkish Cup, amassing an impressive 4,438 minutes on the field, during which he scored 16 goals and provided 16 assists, displaying his consistency and impact across various competitions.

Following closely behind Tadic in appearances were Ferdi Kadıoğlu and Sebastian Szymanski, who both featured in 37 matches each.

Kadıoğlu, in particular, stood out for his endurance, playing the full 90 minutes in 35 of the 37 matches he appeared in.

The 24-year-old midfielder played a total of 3,328 minutes in the league, scoring one goal and providing four assists, showcasing his importance in midfield for Fenerbahçe.

Sebastian Szymanski, on the other hand, played a total of 2,898 minutes in the league, scoring 10 goals and providing 11 assists, despite missing one match due to suspension.

The Polish player's contribution was crucial in Fenerbahçe's campaign, especially in providing key assists and goals from midfield.

In defense, Jayden Oosterwolde and Dominik Livakovic played pivotal roles, with Oosterwolde featuring in a total of 43 matches and Livakovic guarding the goal in 40 matches.

Oosterwolde, in particular, showcased his versatility by playing 27 matches in the league, 13 matches in the UEFA Europa Conference League, and three matches in the Turkish Cup, demonstrating his reliability and consistency across various competitions.

Livakovic, on the other hand, played a total of 3,629 minutes in 40 matches, conceding 39 goals and keeping 17 clean sheets, highlighting his importance in goal for Fenerbahçe throughout the season.