Dusan Tadic is on the verge of a historic milestone.

If the Serbian star features in Fenerbahçe’s upcoming clash against Bodrum FK, he will reach 100 official appearances for the club – an achievement never before accomplished in just two seasons.

A key figure since his arrival in the 2023-24 season, Tadic was an indispensable part of Ismail Kartal’s squad and remains a mainstay under Jose Mourinho.

The 35-year-old’s consistency and durability have been nothing short of remarkable.

Relentless workhorse

Fenerbahçe played 58 official matches last season, and Tadic missed just two.

He was absent from the abandoned Turkish Super Cup fixture against Galatasaray and remained on the bench in a Turkish Cup rout against Adanaspor.

Otherwise, he was ever-present, appearing in all 38 Süper Lig matches and 16 UEFA Conference League ties – including qualifiers – without suffering any injuries.

The Serbian playmaker logged 3,160 league minutes, scoring 10 goals and providing 14 assists while picking up just three yellow cards. In Europe, he added six goals and two assists across 16 appearances.

By the end of his debut campaign, Tadic had played 56 matches, racking up 4,440 minutes while directly contributing to 32 goals (16 goals, 16 assists).

Sustaining excellence

Tadic has maintained his ironman streak under Mourinho.

This season, he has played in all 26 Süper Lig games, tallying nine goals and 11 assists.

In continental competition, he has featured in all 16 of Fenerbahçe’s UEFA Champions League qualifiers and Europa League matches, registering two goals and four assists.

In total, he has featured in 43 of Fenerbahçe’s 45 official matches this season, missing only two Turkish Cup fixtures due to illness and rotation.

Across all competitions, he has amassed 3,176 minutes, netting 11 goals and assisting 15 times.

Despite his relentless presence on the field, Tadic has never been suspended.

Last season, he collected just three yellow cards in the league and none in Europe or the Turkish Cup.

This season, he has seen only four bookings across all competitions – proving he is as disciplined as he is durable.

History-maker

Tadic’s century mark is historic.

No Fenerbahçe player has ever reached 100 matches in just two seasons.

The club itself has never played so many matches across two consecutive campaigns, making his feat even more extraordinary.

Across his 99 appearances for Fenerbahçe, Tadic has clocked 7,616 minutes, scoring 27 goals and assisting 31.