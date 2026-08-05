English referee Anthony Taylor has begun a new chapter in football after being appointed director of elite refereeing at the Turkish Football Federation (TFF), just weeks after ending a distinguished career that saw him officiate some of the sport's biggest matches.

The appointment was confirmed Tuesday by Trinity Chambers, with barrister Fraser Williamson representing Taylor during the recruitment process.

The 47-year-old joins the TFF's Central Refereeing Committee (MHK), where he will oversee the strategic and technical development of elite referees as the federation seeks to strengthen its officiating program in line with UEFA and FIFA standards.

Taylor will be responsible for developing top-level referees, improving performance assessment systems, enhancing referee education, refining match analysis and feedback processes, and helping shape long-term strategies for elite officiating across Turkish football.

"I am delighted to be joining the Turkish Football Federation and look forward to the opportunity ahead," Taylor said.

Reflecting on his new role, he said elite officiating had defined his professional life for many years and that he was eager to apply his experience from the world's biggest competitions in a leadership position.

"Having officiated at the highest levels of domestic and international football, I welcome the opportunity to bring that experience to a role focused on the strategic and technical development of elite refereeing in Türkiye," Taylor said. "I will work with colleagues across the federation to support the continued development of its match officials and strengthen the wider refereeing program in line with UEFA and FIFA standards."

Taylor also thanked Williamson for representing him during the appointment process and said discussions held in Istanbul had reinforced his enthusiasm for the position.

Williamson praised Taylor's remarkable career and said the new role would allow him to continue making a significant contribution to the game.

"Anthony's achievements in football speak for themselves," Williamson said. "This is an exciting opportunity for him to contribute to the continued development of elite refereeing in Türkiye, and I wish him every success in what I am sure will be a rewarding and successful chapter."

Distinguished career

Taylor retired from active officiating in July after more than two decades at the highest level of the game.

His final match was Spain's 1-0 victory over Portugal in the round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Dallas, capping a career that included approximately 831 matches across domestic and international competitions.

In England, Taylor officiated 668 professional domestic matches, including 432 Premier League games over 16 seasons after joining the Select Group of referees in 2010.

He also took charge of virtually every major domestic showpiece, including the FA Cup finals in 2017 and 2020, the League Cup final in 2015, the Community Shield and the Championship playoff final.

Before reaching the top level, Taylor worked as a prison officer while progressing through the English football pyramid after joining the Football League refereeing list in the mid-2000s.

On the international stage, Taylor became a FIFA referee in 2013 and handled around 163 international matches.

His résumé includes appointments at UEFA Euro 2020 and Euro 2024, the 2022 and 2026 FIFA World Cups, FIFA Club World Cups and several of UEFA's biggest finals, including the 2024 UEFA Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid, the 2023 UEFA Europa League final between Sevilla and Roma, the 2021 UEFA Nations League final and the 2020 UEFA Super Cup.

When announcing his retirement, Taylor said the relentless demands of elite officiating had convinced him it was the right time to move into the next phase of his career.

"Officiating at the elite level has been an immense privilege, but the pressure is intense and the scrutiny is constant," he said. "The time is now right to step aside and look forward to transitioning to the next chapter of my career."

Howard Webb, chief refereeing officer at Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), described Taylor as one of the finest officials English football has produced.

Key role in Turkish football

Taylor arrives at a pivotal time for Turkish refereeing as the TFF continues efforts to improve standards and restore confidence in officiating.

Last year, the federation concluded a five-year investigation that found 371 of 571 match officials had betting accounts, prompting TFF President Ibrahim Hacıosmanoğlu to pledge a sweeping cleanup of Turkish football.

Taylor's appointment is widely viewed as part of that modernization effort, with his extensive experience expected to help strengthen referee development, education and performance systems.

He also joins a growing list of prominent English referees who have moved into senior officiating leadership roles after retirement, following figures such as Howard Webb and Mark Clattenburg.