Türkiye’s football authorities delivered one of the heaviest disciplinary crackdowns in the nation’s sporting history on Thursday, suspending 102 professional players across the Süper Lig and 1. Lig after a far-reaching illegal betting investigation exposed widespread violations and shook the competitive integrity of the domestic game.

The penalties, handed down by the Turkish Football Federation’s Professional Football Disciplinary Committee (PFDK), stem from a criminal probe launched in late 2024 by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Investigators, armed with financial records, IP logs, and data from unauthorized betting platforms, uncovered evidence that more than 1,000 players had wagered on football matches – a direct breach of TFF’s stringent anti-gambling codes.

After months of forensic review, 102 players were found culpable and formally sanctioned.

The bans, ranging from 45 days to 12 months, strike at the heart of Turkish football’s top competitions.

Twenty-five players from the Süper Lig and 77 from the second tier were suspended, sidelining starters, depth pieces, youth prospects and seasoned professionals alike.

Among the most high-profile names is Galatasaray and Türkiye left back Eren Elmalı, banned for 45 days after receiving a penalty reduction under mitigating provisions.

His teammate, Türkiye under-21 defender Metehan Baltacı, received one of the lengthiest suspensions – nine months.

The investigation’s legal backbone rested on the TFF’s Football Disciplinary Regulations (FDT).

Most violations were processed under Article 57/2, which prohibits any form of betting by registered players and officials. Lifetime sanctions were not imposed, as no direct match-fixing was detected – a crucial distinction that prevented the scandal from reaching an even more explosive level.

For first-time or low-impact offenders, the committee applied Article 13, a clause allowing reductions in recognition of cooperation or minimal involvement.

While the scope of the betting activity was vast, investigators concluded that none of the reviewed wagers altered match outcomes – a finding that spared players from the severe punishments associated with Article 58, which targets match manipulation.

Still, UEFA and FIFA have signaled they may conduct their own integrity reviews, especially for players with international caps.

The PFDK’s decision immediately rippled through club planning.

The combined total of suspensions exceeds 200 “man-months,” leaving teams scrambling to adjust mid-season.

Some clubs, like Adana Demirspor – which saw Senegalese winger Alassane Ndao banned for 12 months – face sudden roster gaps that may alter the trajectory of their league campaigns.

Disciplinary proceedings also remain open for one player, Alperen Selvi, whose case is still under administrative review.

Meanwhile, the broader investigation continues to widen: in a parallel inquiry, several referees and club affiliates were detained earlier this week, signaling that this scandal may yet grow deeper than players alone.

Appeals to the TFF Arbitration Board are expected in the coming days, though historically only a small fraction of disciplinary decisions are overturned.

The federation has also pledged to intensify its monitoring systems and roll out mandatory education sessions to stem the rise of gambling among young professionals.