Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President Ibrahim Hacıosmanoğlu pledged to rebuild public trust and uphold integrity in the nation’s game during a fiery address Tuesday at the Turkuvaz Medya Sports Summit in Istanbul.

Speaking before an audience of sports leaders, journalists and federation officials, Hacıosmanoğlu reaffirmed his zero-tolerance stance on corruption, saying Turkish football was undergoing a “moral awakening.”

The summit, hosted by Turkuvaz Media Group – publisher of Sabah, A Haber and Fotomaç – centered on justice, transparency and unity in sport.

“We will not compromise on justice in football,” Hacıosmanoğlu declared. “Our mission is clear: to create a fair environment where every victory is earned, not manipulated.”

Corruption and trust

Since taking office in early 2025 after a fiercely contested election, Hacıosmanoğlu has launched sweeping reforms aimed at cleaning up the game.

His administration suspended 149 referees in October amid a widening betting scandal and introduced an AI-enhanced VAR system and a whistleblower hotline to combat match-fixing.

Those initiatives, praised by UEFA, have helped restore credibility to the Süper Lig, which saw a 15% rise in international broadcast deals this season. “Our principles are fairness and transparency,” he said. “We keep equal distance from every club. Football must be a center of peace, not chaos.”

Rivalry vs brotherhood

Hacıosmanoğlu called for an end to the culture of hostility among fans and clubs. “Let us compete on the pitch and strengthen friendships off it,” he said. “Our President has urged us toward brotherhood and justice. We must cheer both the champion and the relegated with dignity.”

The remarks followed a turbulent year marred by fan clashes and disciplinary controversies.

The TFF’s “Fair Play Ambassadors” program has since engaged 50,000 young athletes to promote sportsmanship and inclusivity.

Türkiye’s sporting transformation

Highlighting Türkiye’s rapid rise as a sporting hub, Hacıosmanoğlu praised the nation’s infrastructure boom: “Our country has undergone a sports revolution. We now have stadiums that many nations envy. These are the guarantees of future success.”

Türkiye’s modern venues – like the upgraded Atatürk Olympic Stadium and Vodafone Park – have hosted major UEFA events and will feature prominently in the joint Türkiye-Italy bid for EURO 2032. Istanbul also became home to a new UEFA regional office this year.

Crescent-Stars' glory

Turning to the national team, Hacıosmanoğlu expressed confidence ahead of critical World Cup qualifiers against Bulgaria and Spain.

Türkiye sit second in their group, level on points but trailing Spain on goal difference. “We will chase leadership to the end,” he vowed. “We will qualify for the World Cup – our players have proven their resilience.”

Under coach Vincenzo Montella, Türkiye’s blend of youth and experience – led by Arda Güler and Hakan Çalhanoğlu – has rekindled national optimism.

Justice as the foundation

Hacıosmanoğlu closed with a powerful appeal: “Football is more than sport – it is unity, pride and peace. We will stand firm against anything that darkens this joy. The deserving will always win.”

His remarks come amid the federation’s “Clean Hands” crackdown that has seen 17 referees and a club president detained in a widening probe into illegal betting.

Hacıosmanoğlu’s leadership has sparked both debate and admiration, but his vision – rooted in fairness and reform – appears to be shaping a new era for Turkish football.

At the summit’s close, he received the Outstanding Service to Turkish Football Award, honoring his efforts to steer the game toward transparency and global competitiveness.