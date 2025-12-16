The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) will introduce full Video Assistant Referee (VAR) coverage from the group stage of the Ziraat Turkish Cup starting with the 2025-26 season, extending technology-driven officiating to the competition’s earlier rounds for the first time.

The decision was taken at the TFF board meeting on Dec. 15 and formalized through an amendment to the competition statute.

In a statement published on its official website, the federation said the “online Video Assistant Referee System will be used in full compliance with the Laws of the Game and the VAR Protocol” beginning with group-stage matches.

Until now, VAR in the Turkish Cup had largely been reserved for the latter stages.

Earlier rounds often relied on limited or “offline” applications, with full real-time intervention typically introduced at the quarterfinals or beyond.

From this season onward, that threshold shifts decisively forward.

The move brings the cup closer in line with Süper Lig standards and reflects the TFF’s broader push to modernize refereeing across domestic competitions.

VAR has been a fixture in Türkiye’s top flight since the 2018-19 season, making the country an early adopter in Europe, though its use has frequently sparked debate over consistency and transparency.

In response, the federation even turned to foreign VAR officials for select Süper Lig matches during the latter part of the 2024-25 campaign.

Applying VAR from the group stage is expected to have the biggest impact in matches where top-tier clubs face lower-division opposition, a phase often marked by high tension and decisive moments.

Federation officials believe earlier intervention will reduce controversy, protect competitive balance and provide referees with a uniform framework across tournaments.

The timing is immediate. The 2025-26 Turkish Cup group stage begins on Dec. 17-18, with a second round of fixtures on Dec. 23-24.

All of those matches will now be covered by full online VAR, though the TFF has yet to release specific operational details such as booth locations or referee appointments.

The Ziraat Turkish Cup, first staged in 1962-63 and sponsored by Ziraat Bank since 2007, remains Türkiye’s premier knockout competition.

It features clubs from across the professional pyramid, with the winner earning a place in UEFA competition and a Turkish Super Cup berth.

This season’s expanded format includes multiple preliminary rounds before a group stage involving 24 teams, followed by knockout ties to the final.