Trabzonspor are on the verge of completing one of the biggest transfers in Turkish football history after confirming that Mohamed Salah will arrive in Türkiye on Wednesday to finalize his move to the Black Sea club.

The Süper Lig side announced that formal negotiations with the Egyptian forward have begun after filing the required disclosure with Türkiye's Public Disclosure Platform (KAP). The club said Salah, who is currently a free agent, is scheduled to land at Istanbul Atatürk Airport's General Aviation Terminal at noon local time before traveling to Trabzon later in the day.

"The player is expected to arrive in Trabzon during the evening. The time and details of the welcome ceremony will be announced through our official communication channels during the day," the club said in its statement.

The transfer represents a stunning coup for Trabzonspor, who accelerated negotiations after talks between Salah and Beşiktaş broke down.

Club president Ertuğrul Doğan said discussions moved quickly once other interested clubs stepped aside, allowing Trabzonspor to secure an agreement with one of world football's biggest stars.

"There is nothing more to say about Mohamed Salah. He is a world-class player," Doğan said. "We needed a player of his quality and I believe this will be a great signing for us. May it be beneficial for our club and supporters."

Doğan revealed he held direct talks with Salah and his representatives over approximately 10 days, describing the negotiations as professional, respectful and straightforward before the two sides reached an agreement.

Salah is expected to undergo medical examinations in Istanbul before meeting Doğan and completing the final paperwork on his contract. Afterward, both are scheduled to travel to Trabzon ahead of the player's official unveiling.

Multiple reports indicate Salah has agreed to a two-year contract through June 2028. The deal is expected to make him the highest-paid player in Turkish football history, with an annual salary reported at around 17.5 million euros ($20.2 million).

The agreement is also believed to include performance-related bonuses and a clause granting Salah a 20% share of revenue from officially licensed merchandise bearing his name.

Trabzonspor are planning an official signing ceremony on Thursday at Papara Park, where thousands of supporters are expected to welcome the club's new marquee signing. Salah is expected to wear the No. 11 jersey.

The move marks a remarkable new chapter for the 34-year-old after bringing an end to an extraordinary nine-year spell at Liverpool.

Salah left Anfield as one of the club's greatest players after scoring 257 goals in 442 appearances while winning the Premier League twice, the Champions League, the FA Cup, two League Cups, the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

His arrival also signals Trabzonspor's ambition to challenge for domestic honors after finishing third in the Süper Lig last season while strengthening ahead of this season's UEFA Europa League qualifiers.

Although the club has confirmed only that negotiations are underway, all indications point toward the deal being finalized after Salah completes his medical examinations and signs his contract.