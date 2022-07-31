Reigning Süper Lig champion Trabzonspor thrashed Ziraat Turkish Cup winner Sivasspor 4-0 to win the 2022 Turkish Super Cup on Saturday.

The Turkish Super Cup is the traditional season opener, pitting the league champion against the cup winner.

Trabzonspor, who ended its nearly four decadeslong wait for the Turkish title last season, was the clear favorite to win the match over the first-time Turkish Cup winner Sivasspor.

As expected the Black Sea Storms opened the scoring in the 37th minute when Danish forward Andreas Cornelius scored with a left-footed volley after a corner kick.

Trabzonspor continued to dominate the game but fell short of scoring as the first half ended 1-0 at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium.

Cornelius struck once more to double his side's lead in the early minutes of the second half after Sivasspor's goalkeeper Ali Sasal couldn’t hold onto the ball.

Trabzonspor's third goal was also a Danish affair. In the 64th minute, Denmark right-back Jens Stryger Larsen fired a right-footed volley from the edge of the penalty box to make the score 3-0.

The Süper Lig champion's Greek midfielder Anastasios Bakasetas made the result 4-0 for his team as he successfully converted a penalty kick in the 76th minute.

Near the end of the match, Trabzonspor was awarded one more penalty after Jean Evrard Kouassi was brought down inside the box.

However, Trabzonspor youngster Emrehan Gedikli missed the opportunity to make it 5-0.

Danish marksman Cornelius was named the man of the match for his brace.

This was the 10th Turkish Super Cup title for Trabzonspor, with its last coming in 2020.