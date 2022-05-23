Turkish goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır, one of the key members of Trabzonspor's Süper Lig title-winning squad, has said he would like to pursue a career in one of the major European Leagues.

The 26-year-old said he personally would prefer a move to the English Premier League, he told the Ihlas News Agency (IHA),

Çakır discussed the historic season for Trabzonspor and his future with the media after Sunday's match against Başakşehir.

“It was a very difficult season. We are very tired both physically and mentally. It was difficult to play here, frankly.

"We wanted to win, but we didn't have any particular target, unlike Başakşehir who had European football in mind. That's why they fought so well," he said.

"Two of the goals were from set-pieces, but Başakşehir played well. In the second half, we tried to play like ourselves. The match could have been a draw,"

He thanked his teammates, the club staff and management for putting together an unforgettable season.

Asked about any possible transfers, Çakır said both he and the club were open to any reasonable offers.

"Time will show us. Now we have national duties. I am hoping for the best," he said.

When asked whether he preferred any particular league over the other the Trabzonspor goalie said: "Premier League, but only time will tell."