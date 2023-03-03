Trabzonspor President Ahmet Ağaoğlu on Friday unexpectedly announced his resignation from his post.

In an official statement published by the club, Ağaoğlu expressed that his resignation was due to "the differences of opinion" that emerged at the board of directors meeting.

Ağaoğlu thanked all the members of the board of directors, coaches, football players and the entire club community with whom he worked during his term.

The decision to part ways with Trabzonspor's president was reached a day prior to the announcement, following an extraordinary general assembly of the club's board of directors.

During his tenure at the helm of the Black Sea Storm, since April 8, 2018, Trabzonspor bagged one Turkish Süper Lig, one Turkish Cup and two Super Cup championships.